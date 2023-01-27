Tylor Perry hasn’t forgotten about the last time North Texas faced UTEP.
The Mean Green were rolling at the end of last season after winning 15 straight games heading into their regular-season finale against the Miners, and the debate was raging over whether the Mean Green were worthy of an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
UNT’s hopes to be a lock for its second straight NCAA trip were torpedoed by a 70-68 loss to the Miners. The Mean Green fell in the Conference USA tournament a short time later and wound up in the NIT.
“We know how good UTEP is,” Perry said. “They ended our streak last year. We remember that.”
UNT (17-5) isn’t on nearly as long of a winning streak this time around but has won two straight heading into the 5 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green women’s team will also be in action on Saturday when it faces UTEP in a 2 p.m. game in El Paso.
The UNT men moved to 8-3 in C-USA play on Thursday night when they hung on late to beat UTSA 63-59.
“This is preparing us for later down the road in the conference championship,” UNT forward Jayden Martinez said. “We will be playing better teams. Those games will go down to the wire.”
Perry helped UNT pull out the latest of its close games when he hit two key 3s and a layup in the final 5 minutes to help the Mean Green knock off UTSA. Fellow guard Kai Huntsberry also scored on a layup late that helped UNT hold on.
“We got a few stops when the game was close,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We also kept the ball in the right players’ hands. Tylor came through. He made that layup when the floor got spread and those two 3s.
“Kai had a layup on the left side. We had really solid guard play down the stretch.”
UNT will look to Perry and Huntsberry to lead the way again when the Mean Green face UTEP (11-9, 4-5).
The Miners are just 1-6 on the road this season and fell to Florida Atlantic 67-59 last week. UNT leads C-USA in scoring defense with an average of 55.3 points allowed per game, a total that ranks third nationally.
The Mean Green felt like they got back on track in their last two games after dropping a home game against Rice last week behind Perry, who is averaging 17.5 points per game. UNT came back to beat UAB before taking down UTSA.
The Mean Green attributed that streak largely to the way they have played together.
“We intended to stay connected heading into the UAB game,” McCasland said. “Our huddles and timeouts had more of a positive feel. We played to win down the stretch.”
UNT will look to build on the momentum established against UTSA when it takes on UTEP. Junior guard Tae Hardy is averaging 13.1 points per game to lead the Miners.
UNT women to see familiar faces at UTEP
The UNT women’s team will face two of its former players when the Mean Green take on UTEP in El Paso.
Jazion Jackson transferred to UTEP in the offseason. N’Yah Boyd transferred to Oklahoma State after leaving UNT and eventually joined the Miners.
The Mean Green (7-13, 4-6) head into their game against UTEP off a 54-51 win over UTSA.
Senior guard Quincy Noble led UNT with 16 points and is averaging 17.0 points per game.
Boyd and Jackson are UTEP’s top two players and are averaging 12.3 and 11.9 points per game, respectively.
