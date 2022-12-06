UNT-UTA

North Texas guard Tylor Perry shoots over UTA forward Dario Domingos during the Mean Green's win over the Mavericks on Tuesday at the College Park Center.

 UNT sports information

ARLINGTON – There isn’t much in the world of college basketball that can slow North Texas guard Tylor Perry down – at least not for long.

Turns out, that includes the flu.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you