Tylor Perry gave his white North Texas jersey a little tug to untuck it as the crowd at the Super Pit rose to its feet Saturday.
A faint chant of “one more year” echoed through the stands as the senior guard walked to the sideline and into the embrace of coach Grant McCasland.
If the Mean Green’s 67-33 win over Western Kentucky does turn out to be Perry’s final home game at UNT, he picked a terrific way to go out.
The 5-foot-11 guard once again dazzled with his dead-eye stroke from deep and crafty shots over and around bigger players in the lane in a blowout win.
“It was big just to be back at the Pit,” Perry said. “I’m not going to comment on what is going to happen after the season. Having a senior day like we did and playing for the guys next to me was the important thing.”
Perry has been coy about his plans over the last few days. He played two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas before transferring to UNT, where he’s in his second season.
Perry has one year of eligibility remaining due to the additional season the NCAA granted to college basketball players in the winter of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry said earlier in the week that he won’t decide if he will return to UNT or transfer until after the season and stuck by that stance Saturday.
No matter what Perry decides to do, he’ll go down as one of the greats in UNT history. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season, when the Mean Green won the C-USA regular-season title.
Perry is again one of the top players in the league and became just the 37th player in UNT history to score 900 career points when he finished with a game-high 19 against WKU.
“Tylor is best in the biggest moments,” McCasland said. “It’s because he’s a crazy hard worker. For every basket you see that he has made in this gym in front of everybody, he’s made thousands when no one was in there watching him.”
UNT will lean on Perry once again in next week’s C-USA tournament. The Mean Green were already locked in as the No. 2 seed in the 11-team event.
UNT will play in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Mean Green (25-6, 16-4 C-USA) enter the tournament off a compete game against the Hilltoppers, one that helped them tie the program record for wins in a season set last year.
UNT led the entire way and held WKU (16-15, 8-12) to its lowest point total in 77 years. Murray State limited the Hilltoppers to 27 points on Jan. 19, 1947.
“This team does it every day,” McCasland said of UNT’s effort defensively. “There isn’t a day that goes by that we aren’t dedicated to that side of the floor. It’s a credit to our staff. [Associate head coach] Ross Hodge is a mastermind at preparing a team defensively.”
UNT controlled the game outside of one burst from WKU. The Mean Green opened the game on a 10-0 run and held the Hilltoppers scoreless before Jamarion Sharp got loose for a dunk at the 11:58 mark.
Sharp’s dunk sparked an 8-0 WKU run that cut UNT’s lead to two. That was as close as the Hilltoppers would get. Perry hit four 3s in the first half and scored the final eight points to give UNT a 38-18 halftime lead. The last six of those points came on back-to-back 3s.
“Tylor is one of the best all-around players I have ever played with,” UNT guard Tyree Eady said. “He makes things easier for everyone else. He’s a great leader and a hard worker.”
Perry has left little doubt as to where he hopes that hard work leads throughout the season.
UNT won the C-USA regular-season title last year before being upset by Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Mean Green landed in the National Invitation Tournament.
UNT is aiming to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 season this year.
“Our mindset is to win at all costs,” Perry said of UNT’s approach to next week’s C-USA tournament. “We know what’s at stake, what we’re fighting for and what we want to do. We are laying everything on the line.”
Perry has led that charge throughout a season that has seen the Mean Green grow as a team. Eady is one of five key new players McCasland added in the offseason.
“We’ve won a lot of games, which has helped make us closer throughout the year,” said Jayden Martinez, one of those key additions. “From the beginning of the year barely knowing anybody to becoming brothers at the end of the year is the best part.”
McCasland credited Perry for playing a key role in that process.
“Tylor has the heart to help others,” McCasland said. “It’s unique for a guy with the mentality to go dominate a game and believe in himself to also have a heart to serve and care about other people.”
UNT honored Perry for that approach and all he has accomplished along with four other seniors before Saturday’s game.
“I’m proud of this team and the way it came together. Our job isn’t finished. We have three more games to win,” Perry said of the run UNT will need to put together to win the C-USA tournament. “It will be one of the toughest things we have ever had to do. I wouldn’t want to go to war with anybody else.”
Perry will decide sometime after those games — and if he has his way, the NCAA Tournament — if Saturday was his last game at the Super Pit.
“I didn’t hear that chant,” Perry said of the calls for “one more year” with a smile spread across his face. “It was loud in there.”
North Texas 67, Western Kentucky 33
WESTERN KENTUCKY (16-15, 8-12) – Hamilton 0-5 3-4 3, Sharp 4-7 0-3 8, Allen 0-5 1-2 1, Akot 1-3 0-0 2, McKnight 2-10 0-0 4, Rawls 3-11 0-0 7, Marshall 1-2 0-1 2, Miles 1-2 0-0 2, Lander 1-2 1-5 4, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Stansberry 0-0 0-0 0, Hughey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 5-14 33.
NORTH TEXAS (25-6, 16-4) – Scott 5-8 0-0 11, Ousmane 2-5 2-2 6, Eady 3-5 0-0 8, Perry 6-14 3-3 19, Jones 3-11 0-0 7, Sissoko 3-3 0-0 6, Stone 1-4 0-0 2, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Browne 1-2 0-0 3, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2, Mattu 0-0 0-0 0, Allo 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-57 5-5 67.
Halftime – UNT 38-18 Three-point goals – WKU 2-11 (Hamilton 0-3, Allen 0-2, Akot 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 1-2, Marshal 0-1, Lander 1-1) UNT 10-32 (Scott 1-3, Eady 2-4, Perry 4-11, Jones 1-6, Stone 0-3, Martinez 0-1, Browne 1-2, Moore 0-1, Allo 1-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – WKU 33 (Sharp 11) UNT 36 (Scott 7) Assists – WKU 5 (Marshall 2) UNT 15 (Eady 5) Total fouls – WKU 8, UNT 12 A – 5,000.
