North Texas could have Tylor Perry back in time for its game against Southern Miss on Thursday to kick off a two-game road trip.
The junior guard was shaken up after taking a fall in the first half of the Mean Green’s win over Old Dominion on Saturday and did not return.
Perry is UNT’s leading scorer at 14.3 points per game.
“Tylor has made some significant improvements from Saturday,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Every day he feels a lot better. There are no major issues with him. It’s a matter of getting him into practice and seeing what his comfort level is with competing at full speed. Can he play? Yes. It’s a matter of if we have him at full speed. That is to be determined.”
UNT (13-4) enters its road trip to Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech in a three-way tie atop Conference USA’s West Division standings at 6-1 in league play. UAB and Louisiana Tech are also 6-1.
Getting Perry back would be a boost, particularly if the Mean Green can get him on the floor in time for their game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 guard had come off the bench to score double figures in eight straight games before playing just 12 minutes and finishing with five points against Old Dominion.
Perry’s health has improved in the early part of the week.
“There are a lot of areas that are uncomfortable but no one area that you can point to and say, ‘This is the injury,’” McCasland said.
Perry has split time at the point guard spot with sophomore Rubin Jones, who played a season high 38 minutes in UNT’s win over ODU.
Scott named C-USA Freshman of the Week, again
UNT forward Aaron Scott was named C-USA’s Freshman of the Week for the third time this season on Monday.
Scott grabbed 13 rebounds in UNT’s win over Charlotte last week, the top total for a freshman in C-USA this season. He also scored seven points against the 49ers.
He added six points in the Mean Green’s win over Old Dominion.
Scott is averaging 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
“The reason Aaron has been the player of the week is rebounding,” McCasland said. “He’s also a sneaky good defender. His length, size and way he can move help.”
Women’s basketball UNT returns home aiming for turnaround
UNT’s return to the Super Pit could be coming at just the right time.
The Mean Green have lost six of their last seven games to fall to 7-8 on the season and 1-4 in C-USA play.
UNT will look to snap out of that skid on Thursday when it hosts Southern Miss (11-6, 3-3) to kick off a two-game homestand. The Mean Green will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
UNT has played just three home games during its slide and has had three games either canceled or postponed in that span.
“It’s nice to be home, especially with how crazy our first few weeks have been on the road,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We have a stretch coming with five games in 11 days, four of which are on the road. We are going to enjoy being back at home in front of our fans and hopefully get two wins.”
UNT has lost several close games during its slide, including a 67-64 loss to Wichita State that went down to the wire.
“These next two games would be a great time to get back to playing UNT basketball,” UNT guard Quincy Noble said. “We need to finish. Everything we went through is part of a growing process.”
Noble is averaging 14.2 points per game to lead UNT.
Tennis UNT to open spring home season
UNT will look to build on a 2-0 start to its spring season on Friday when the Mean Green take on New Mexico State at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
The teams will face off at 2 p.m.
The Mean Green enter the match off a 6-1 win over Arkansas State. UNT opened the spring with a 4-0 win over Abilene Christian.
Track and field Samaniego sets school record in hammer throw
UNT will travel to the first of consecutive meets at Texas Tech this week when it competes in the Texas Tech Open & Multis.
The meet will begin on Friday before wrapping up on Saturday.
UNT enters the meet coming off a historic performance in the J.D. Martin Invitational, where Chris Samaniego set a school record in the weight throw.
The senior posted a toss of 61-0 1/4 and broke the previous school record set by John Garrish in 2013. Samaniego finished third in the event.
Golf Marzilio finishes second in Latin America Amateur
UNT sophomore Vicente Marzilio finished in a tie for second in the Latin America Amateur Championship over the weekend.
Marzilio earned a spot in the final qualifying stages for the British Open and the U.S. Open later this year with his performance.
The native of Argentina won the C-USA individual championship last season.