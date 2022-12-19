UNT notebook 12-20
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune (5) is lifted by teammates Jacob Brammer and Asher Alberding (89) after Aune scored in a game last season. Alberding announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas joined the ranks of teams across the country with players entering the transfer portal on Monday, when two of the Mean Green’s backups announced their intentions to leave the program.

Tight end Asher Alberding and linebacker Bryce Drummond both announced on their Twitter accounts that they plan to enter the portal.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

