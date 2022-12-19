North Texas quarterback Austin Aune (5) is lifted by teammates Jacob Brammer and Asher Alberding (89) after Aune scored in a game last season. Alberding announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.
North Texas joined the ranks of teams across the country with players entering the transfer portal on Monday, when two of the Mean Green’s backups announced their intentions to leave the program.
Tight end Asher Alberding and linebacker Bryce Drummond both announced on their Twitter accounts that they plan to enter the portal.
The Mean Green also had two members of their 2023 recruiting class announce that they are no longer committed to the school. Prosper tight end Matt Wagner and South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith both announced that they are back on the recruiting market.
The announcements come at a time of change for UNT, which recently hired former Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as its new coach.
Morris is taking over for Seth Littrell, who was fired after seven seasons.
UNT will introduce Morris on Wednesday as he looks to quickly get up to speed at a time of change for the program that coincides with one of the busiest times in college football.
The early signing period opens Wednesday.
Morris recently conducted an in-home visit with Coffeyville Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Mean Green.
UNT has two other players who committed earlier this year still in the fold in linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner, Smith’s high school teammate, and Houston Westside running back Jahbari Kuykendall.
Morris took over a program that finished 7-7 after falling to Boise State 35-32 in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday.
UNT’s search firm fees come in at more than $225,000
UNT paid more than $225,000 to a pair of firms that handled the school’s search for a new athletic director and football coach, according to contracts with the firms obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
UNT paid a flat fee of $60,000 to Parker Executive Search firm to handle its search for Littrell’s replacement. The school quickly moved to replace Littrell after the Mean Green fell to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game and landed Morris.
The school used Eastman & Beaudine for its search for a new athletic director. The firm bases its fees on the salary for the position a school is seeking to fill.
UNT estimated the base salary for its new athletic director at $650,000, resulting in an estimated expense of $167,500.
UNT was in the market for a new athletic director following Wren Baker’s departure to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia.
The school hired Jared Mosley, who had served as Baker’s top deputy, to take over the program.
