HONOLULU — Two late first-half goals by midfielder Madi Drenowatz propelled North Texas to a 4-1 victory over Idaho State in Honolulu on Sunday afternoon.
The Mean Green overcame an early deficit and outshot the Bengals 20-2 after falling behind. But it was Drenowatz’s two goals — which came less than a minute from each other and with less than five minutes remaining in the half — that changed the match for UNT.
“A tough physical match that forced us to be mentally strong,” Drenowatz said. “We knew if we stayed the course we’d be fine and if we’d finish our chances the goals would come. I’m proud of our team.”
Drenowatz’s two goals on Sunday gives her a team-leading four on the young season. She is the first UNT soccer player to score four goals in the first four matches of the year since all-conference forward Rachel Holden did that in 2013. Drenowatz also scored a brace in the season-opening win over Southern on Aug. 20.
UNT (3-0-1) fell behind early to ISU (0-3-1) on Sunday after the Bengals scored in just the sixth minute. It’s the first goal UNT has given up on the year.
Opportunities came for the Mean Green after giving up the goal. They put five shots on target in the first 40 minutes of the match, but it was the sixth shot off the foot of Drenowatz in the 41st minute that got UNT on the board. Then less than a minute later she gave her team the lead with another goal, which came off a corner kick from Haley Roberson, picking up her first assist of the season.
The 2-1 lead was exactly what UNT needed going into halftime as it changed the momentum.
The Mean Green have made it a habit of scoring early in the second half of matches. Through four matches UNT has scored 13 goals on the season. Three of those 13 goals have come in the first 12 minutes of the second frame of matches. On Sunday that happened as Elle Marie DeFrain buried her only shot of the match to score her first goal of the season. With a 3-1 lead, North Texas leaned back on its defensive characteristics and held ISU to just one shot attempt the whole second half.
For good measure, Allie Byrd put the match away with her second goal of the season when she scored in the match’s final seconds.
Sunday’s match was UNT’s final game in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at the University of Hawaii. The Mean Green return home and prepare to host Baylor next, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.