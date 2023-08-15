“North Texas is close to home,” Gant said. “My parents can come down and catch my games. I have a good relationship with coach [Clay] Jennings. They also run a 3-3-5. I can see myself playing the middle safety in that system and they have my major. I want to be an architectural engineer. Education is big for me.”
What UNT had to offer helped convince Gant to commit to the Mean Green over UAB and Louisiana Tech, his other two finalists.
“North Texas outweighed my other two options,” Gant said.
Gant, who is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, was a first-team All-District 15-6A selection last season when he finished with 70 tackles and three interceptions.
UNT special teams coordinator Drew Svboda is the former head coach at Klein Collins. Gant didn’t know Svboda when the first year UNT assistant was coaching at the high school level but quickly became familiar with him over the last few months.
Current UNT safety Phil Hill is also a Klein Collins product. Gant has visited UNT on multiple occasions and has talked with Hill.
The Mean Green have loaded up on defensive backs in their last two recruiting classes as they move to the 3-3-5 under new coach Eric Morris and defensive coordinator Matt Caponi.
The Mean Green previously landed commitments from Kennedale safety Fredrick Dotie and Ingleside safety Jaydon Smith.
Gant is excited about the prospect of playing alongside those players in UNT’s new scheme. Jennings, the Mean Green’s safeties coach, recruited Gant to play Star, the critical middle safety spot in UNT’s scheme.
“Playing the middle safety is part of what I like about North Texas,” Gant said. “I’m a complete safety who can tackle, cover and play that role.”
UNT now has 15 players committed to join its 2024 recruiting class. The group is ranked eighth out of 14 teams in the American Athletic Conference by 247Sports.
“North Texas was the best offer I had on the table,” Gant said. “I liked the way the coaches and staff treated me.”
