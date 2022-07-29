KD Davis sat down with his mother recently to talk about pros and cons concerning the one year remaining in his college football career.
North Texas’ star linebacker had two choices. He could return to UNT or spend a year as a graduate transfer, at Texas A&M or Ole Miss.
“It tempted me a lot,” Davis said of the thought of playing in the Southeastern Conference against programs like Alabama and Auburn.
Davis was back on the field at North Texas on Friday for the opening of fall practice for a host of reasons, including one that stood above the rest.
“The legacy aspect of it was the main thing,” Davis said while waiting to jump on a television interview at Conference USA media day this week. “I can come back where people will know me. That will help me with life after football. The donors and fans will look at the fact I left a legacy. I have to finish what I started.”
Davis is well on his way to reaching that goal as UNT begins preparations to open the season Aug. 27 at UTEP.
The former Ennis standout has led the Mean Green in tackles in each of the last three seasons and heads into his senior year with 289 stops. He led Conference USA with 121 tackles in 2021.
Another year like that would elevate Davis into the realm of UNT’s all-time leaders, a group that features several of the best players in program history, including a few who played in the NFL.
Byron Gross holds the all-time record in UNT’s record book at 386. The three players who rank just behind him were linebackers who went on to play professionally — Craig Robertson (381), Brad Kassell (365) and Zach Orr (365).
Moving his way up the tackle chart that dates back to 1977 is just one path Davis has to cement his legacy, and it’s certainly not the most important to him.
He came to UNT hunting for a bowl win, a milestone that has eluded the Mean Green throughout his career. UNT has played in a bowl game three times in his four seasons and come up short each time.
Last season’s 27-14 loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic was particularly tough. UNT played in its back yard against what looked like an evenly matched opponent and came up short.
“We’ve had ups and downs,” Davis said. “I want to help us maintain, stay focused and put everything into a bowl game.”
UNT feels good about its chances to make a run at another bowl game, especially now that Davis has elected to return.
“It means a lot to have KD back,” Littrell said. “He’s one of our best players, but more importantly our relationship is good and so are his relationships throughout the team. Those are huge.”
Davis thought a lot about those relationships when he was faced with the decision of leaving UNT or sticking around for another year. He announced on his Twitter account that he had entered the transfer portal in late June, when he said wanted to explore his options to “play at another level and show my talents in a different environment.”
The implication was clear. Davis had excelled in C-USA. The opportunity to see if his talents would translate to the SEC level was tempting.
Littrell gave Davis his blessing to explore his options, saying that he deserved the opportunity because of what he has contributed to UNT’s program over the years.
Davis pulled his name out of the transfer portal a few days later and acknowledged he would finish his college career at UNT.
“A lot of people say that is one of the best conferences in college football,” Davis said of the SEC. “You can get the same level of exposure in C-USA as you can at those schools. I told my teammates it was cool, but everything you want to achieve you can do it here.”
The fact Littell brought Davis to C-USA media day just a few weeks later was telling. Davis briefly considering playing his final college season at another school didn’t change the way Littell or his teammates view him.
He was still a leader among the Mean Green, just like he always had been and will be this fall.
“It’s huge to bring KD back,” tight end Jake Roberts said. “He had to do what was best for himself. We are glad what was best for him is being at North Texas. He makes us a lot better and is a great player and a great guy. We are a better team with him.”