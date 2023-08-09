Decision time is getting closer and closer for North Texas when it comes to how it will line up for its season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
In some cases, it’s already arrived.
We went over where UNT stands last night with its special teams following a visit with coordinator Drew Svoboda.
The longtime college assistant coach is also UNT’s associate head coach. He doesn’t coach another position.
The way coach Eric Morris has set up his staff says a lot about the emphasis UNT is putting on making sure it has quality special teams units.
Here are a few other tidbits and observations from yesterday’s late afternoon workout.
-- This isn’t a big surprise, but Baylor graduate transfer Noah Rauschenberg has won the kicking job over highly regarded freshman Kali Nguma.
Rauschenberg was a kickoff specialist for Baylor for the last four years and has a cannon for a leg. The hope was that he would show enough accuracy to win the job.
Rauschenberg has done just that and will look to build on the somewhat remarkable run of great kickers UNT has featured over the years.
Ethan Mooney was just the latest in the line that includes Cole Hedlund and Trevor Moore.
-- UNT has yet to decide who its starting quarterback will be this fall. Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle are all still in the mix.
It certainly seems like Rogers has the inside track on the job, though. He was first up during a lot of drills.
Rogers needed some time to adjust in the spring. He was at his best UNT’s spring game and appears to be building on that performance this fall.
UNT could be about a week and a half away from naming a starter.
-- We’re getting a better idea as practice rolls along of what UNT’s offense will look like under Morris.
Throwing to running backs will be a big part of it. Offensive coordinator Jordan Davis mentioned earlier in fall practice that UNT’s veterans are getting more comfortable catching the ball.
Those passes aren’t just flat routes and dump-offs. We could see some deep shots to running backs as well.
-- The intensity picked up on the first day UNT’s players were in full pads.
-- UNT continues to experiment a bit with its lineup along its offensive line. Febechi Nwaiwu continues to play at both tackle and guard, but it certainly looks like he’ll end up on the outside. Daizion Carroll looks like he’ll start at center.
Carroll is a sixth-year senior and missed all but four games last season. There was some question as to if he would return this fall. Getting Carroll back will be big for UNT.
-- There might not be a bigger question mark for UNT than how its linebackers look this fall. The Mean Green lost KD Davis to graduation, Larry Nixon III to transfer, Kevin Wood has been out all fall and Sifa Leota has also been out due to a non-football related, non-COVID health issue.
The hope is Wood will be back for the Cal game. Leota should also be back soon. UNT still has one veteran available in Jordan Brown.
Ethan Wesloski and Jaylen Smtih have been getting more playing time in practice as a result. The experience they’re gaining will help, but UNT needs to hope Wood makes it back in time for the start of the season.
