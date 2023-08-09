UNT observation deck 8-9
Buy Now

North Texas continued to work toward its season opener against Cal on Sept. 2 during a Tuesday afternoon practice.

 UNT sports information

Decision time is getting closer and closer for North Texas when it comes to how it will line up for its season opener against Cal on Sept. 2. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags