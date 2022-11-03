North Texas looked like one of the favorites heading into this week's Conference USA women's soccer tournament.
A wild opening round established the Mean Green as the team to beat as they prepare for a semifinal with UTSA at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in Charlotte.
UNT, the No. 2 seed in the eight-team event, rolled to a 5-1 win over Western Kentucky in the opening game of the tournament on Wednesday.
The Mean Green (12-5-2) then sat back and watched as three straight upsets changed the look of the tournament. No. 3 seed UAB lost to UTSA and Florida Atlantic pulled a minor upset when it beat Louisiana Tech in the 4-5 matchup.
The stunner came in the final game of the day when Charlotte rolled past top-seeded Rice 4-1. The Owls were a heavy favorite heading into the tournament and beat UNT 2-0 earlier this year.
UNT will have momentum on its side and a clear path to the title and an NCAA berth after a dominating first-round performance. The Mean Green's four-goal win is their largest ever in a C-USA tournament match, while the five goals they scored ties a program record for a match in the event.
"I'm really proud with how well we played today," senior forward Olivia Klein said following the match. "We got the scoring in early, and it put us in a good position. We know we're capable of quickly putting up goals and I thought we showed off our depth today. I'm excited to be advancing to the semifinals and one step closer to our ultimate goal."
UNT had several players contribute to their opening-round win, including senior Jenna Sheely, who scored two goals and assisted on another.
UNT goalkeeper Dani Jacobson made a diving same in the opening moments of the match.
UTSA, the No. 6 seed, is all that stands between UNT and a trip to the final. The Mean Green beat the Roadrunners 3-1 earlier this season.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.