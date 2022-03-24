Former North Texas defensive tackle Dion Novil entered the program’s annual pro day on Thursday with one goal in mind.
“I wanted to attack the day,” Novil said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. I wanted to make the most of it. My mindset was to do the best I could.”
The results weren’t perfect. Novil fell a little short of what he felt like he was capable of when it came to bench press reps but was happy with his overall performance.
Running back DeAndre Torrey came away with similar feelings after six of UNT’s top players from the last few years worked out at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. Tight end Jason Pirtle, safety Makyle Sanders, defensive end Kameron Hill and deep snapper Nate Durham also participated in the event that attracted 22 scouts from 20 teams.
“It was awesome,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “They work extremely hard and put in a lot of hard work heading into this event. They did a great job and helped themselves.”
UNT enjoyed a breakthrough moment in program history last year when wide receiver Jaelon Darden excelled in his pro day and went on to become the first Mean Green player to be drafted since 2004.
Novil and Torrey are hoping to follow in Darden’s footsteps.
Novil returned for a fifth season at UNT after the NCAA granted players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He dropped more than 20 pounds heading into the season to play in new coordinator Phil Bennett’s system and excelled.
Novil finished with 50 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks while playing at 309 pounds.
Novil played everything from defensive end to nose tackle in his five seasons at UNT. That versatility added to Novil’s NFL resume, one he believes he bolstered with a solid pro day performance that included posting 27 bench reps at 225 pounds.
“I’m doing everything within my ability to get there,” Novil said of earning a spot on an NFL roster. “I will find a way to get on to a team. It’s a matter of doing what the coaches want you to do and make the most of the opportunity.”
Torrey believed he made the most of his chance to shine. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds, posted 26 bench reps and a 38.5-inch vertical jump.
Torrey has spent the last few weeks working out at APEC, a gym in Fort Worth while looking to build on a season that saw him notch 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“It went well,” Torrey said. “I was expecting to run faster. The scouts said I ran well. I was holding myself to a higher standard, but overall, I did great. My bench and verticals were both PRs [personal records.]”
Torrey and Littrell credited UNT’s overall solid showing on pro day to the team’s coaches as well as its strength and conditioning staff headed up by Zack Womack.
“Playing at North Texas helped prepare me,” Torrey said. “I don’t know if I would have had a moment like this if it hadn’t have been for North Texas. Coach Littrell, Womack and [running backs coach Patrick] Cobbs helped me become the man I am today and work as hard as I do now.”
That staff helped Darden grow into an an NFL prospect and the Mean Green’s first player to be selected in the draft since linebacker Cody Spencer.
UNT is hoping its latest batch of prospects will be able to pick up where Darden left off. Littrell and Torrey saw the turnout at UNT’s pro day as a sign the Mean Green are headed in the right direction.
“I was excited to see how many scouts came out,” Torrey said.”We perform better in front of a crowd. To have that many guys be interested in being here helped us perform better.”
The turnout bolstered UNT’s confidence that it will have at least a few players invited to an NFL training camp even if the Mean Green don’t have a player drafted this year.
“We think we will have some guys get into camp,” Littrell said. “To me, it’s more about fit, especially at that level. My hope for our guys is that they will find the right fit.”