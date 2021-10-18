North Texas outside hitters Rhett Robinson and Andrea Owens were honored by Conference USA on Monday for their performance last week.
Robinson was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Owens was named Freshman of the Week.
Robinson, a former Krum standout, posted 45 kills in a pair of wins over UAB and was named C-USA’s Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Owens recorded 21 kills across the two matches.
UNT swept its series with UAB to run its winning streak in conference play to six matches heading into a two-match series with UTSA on Thursday and Friday at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
UNT (13-8) is 6-2 in conference play heading into the week and is in second place behind Rice (11-5, 6-0) in C-USA’s West Division.
Soccer UNT to face Louisiana Tech
UNT will take on Louisiana Tech on Friday in Ruston, Louisiana, where the Mean Green will look to get back on track following a 2-1 loss at UAB last week.
UNT (7-4-3) is 2-3-1 in C-USA play and has dropped to fifth in the West Division standings.
The Mean Green scored first against UAB when Jenna Sheely put UNT up 1-0 in the ninth minute but managed just two more shots on goal the rest of the way.
UNT’s three conference losses are the most it has suffered since 2013.
Tennis UNT excels at ITA Texas regionals
UNT’s doubles team of Lucie Devier and Jasmine Adams advanced to the semifinals of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regionals that came to an end Monday morning.
Devier and Adams were the only doubles team that was not seeded to reach the semifinals.
UNT will wrap up its fall season by hosting the Mean Green Invite beginning on Nov. 5 at Waranch Tennis Complex.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.