North Texas’ offensive line was expected to be one of the Mean Green’s biggest strengths this fall.
It’s taken some time, but the group is starting to show why that was the case heading into UNT’s game against UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT racked up 321 rushing yards last week in a win over Southern Miss and has seven rushing touchdowns during a two-game winning streak that has kept the Mean Green’s bowl hopes alive.
The one constant during that two-game run has been UNT’s offensive line that has cleared the way for a host of running backs who have been in and out of the Mean Green’s lineup due to injuries.
UNT lost starting running back DeAndre Torrey in its win over Southern Miss and was forced to turn to freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale. Johnson responded with 119 yards, while Ragsdale added 112.
Both deserve a ton of credit for a performance that boosted UNT to 3-6 on the season and 2-3 in Conference USA play. What was equally as important was the play of UNT’s offensive line.
“It’s the mentality of our offensive line,” UNT center Manase Mose said of what has sparked the Mean Green’s improvement in the running game. “We’ve been pushing each other each and every day. We prepare and have the mentality to whip the person across from us.”
UNT’s hopes to break through for its first bowl win since 2013 were expected to rest in large part with a group that returned four starters with a combined 81 starts heading into the season.
UNT’s offensive line has been at its best the last two weeks. UNT rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-24 overtime win over Rice to begin its winning streak. Four different UNT running backs have scored touchdowns in the Mean Green’s last two games when they have given up just one sack.
“They’re definitely the strength of our offense,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “They’re a good group of veteran guys. They’re really good and are playing great right now.”
UNT needs its offensive line to continue playing well as it looks to continue its late-season run against UTEP. The Miners (6-3, 3-2) have been the surprise team in C-USA and are allowing just 117.2 rushing yards per game.
“They’re solid,” Mose said. “The strength of their team is their defensive line. It’s going to be a good challenge for us to get after them.”
Torrey’s status up in air for UTEP game
UNT could be without Torrey for its game against the Miners.
The senior carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards against Southern Miss before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury.
“It’s too early to know right now,” Littrell said of Torrey’s status for this week’s game. “We’ll see how he responds as the week goes.”
Torrey has 937 rushing yards on the season and is looking for the first 1,000-yard season of his career, He has 2,950 career rushing yards.
UNT expecting Davis back for UTEP game
UNT is expected to have cornerback John Davis Jr. back this week for its game against UTEP.
The junior missed the Mean Green’s last two games due to an undisclosed injury. Davis has started six of the seven games he has played in this season and has 11 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.
Brown’s breakout game a sign of growth
Freshman wide receiver Detraveon Brown posted a breakout performance in UNT’s win over Southern Miss.
Brown caught five passes for 85 yards, including a 41-yard strike from Aune. The Louisiana native came into the day with just one catch for three yards on the season.
“Detraveon was excellent on Saturday,” Littrell said. “He went up and caught the ball, played physically and had some explosive plays. That’s what we need him to do. We’ve been really excited about D.”
Littrell: Losing players is going to happen
UNT cornerback Upton Stout announced on Monday that he is leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The Houston native had started five games since arriving at UNT before the beginning of last season. He is the sixth player from the Mean Green’s 2020 recruiting class to leave the program.
“In today’s recruiting, it’s going to happen,” Littrell said of player turnover. “You’re going to lose guys, but at the same time you’re going to bring guys in to counter that.
“I want guys who want to be here at North Texas. I want guys who feel the same way about this program and this university that I do, that our coaches do and all the other guys on this team do.”