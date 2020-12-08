Confidence has always been a big part of North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden’s game.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has consistently credited the senior for a work ethic that ensures he hits the field on game days secure in the fact he will make the plays the Mean Green need him to.
That confidence was on display again on Tuesday when Darden spoke for the first time about being named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. The honor is presented to the nation’s top receiver each season.
Darden was among 11 players to make the list that was unveiled on Monday.
“It’s an honor,” Darden said during UNT’s weekly press conference. “I give all glory to God. I expected it to be honest. It can help me as I look to get to the next level.”
Darden will have a chance to continue building his case to be named a finalist on Friday, when UNT faces UTEP in its regular season finale at Apogee Stadium.
The Houston native enters the game with 15 touchdown catches, a total that ties him for the national lead with Alabama’s DeVonta Smith.
Darden has 66 receptions for 1,017 yards on the season.
“That’s awesome,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of Darden making the cut. “He deserved it. The work he puts into this game is the reason he goes out there and makes the plays he does on Saturdays. He’s been an unbelievable guy to coach.
“He’s had a phenomenal year.”
Darden’s performance this season has put him on the radar for NFL teams. He could have an opportunity to become the first UNT player to be drafted since linebacker Cody Spender in 2004.
Darden has maintained throughout the fall that he will wait until after the season to make a decision on his future. The NCAA has frozen the eligibility clocks for all players this fall.
Darden could return for another season next fall or declare for the NFL draft. He didn’t back off his stance on waiting until after the season to make a decision on Tuesday.
“I’ve got to talk to my family,” Darden said. “I haven’t really come to a decision.”
Littrell: I’m happy at UNT
Littrell has always spoken highly of UNT and reiterated how comfortable he feels at the school as he closes in on the end of his fifth season leading the Mean Green.
Littrell was a candidate to take over at Kansas State after the 2018 season but ended up staying at UNT, where he has developed a close relationship with president Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker.
“I’m extremely happy in North Texas,” Littrell said “I have a great relationship with Wren, our president and our donors.
“To me, it’s about being a place where you love going to work every single day, you like the people you’re around and they’re giving you the resources necessary.”
UNT’s players excited for home finale
UNT has seen its chance to post a winning season slip away after consecutive losses to Conference USA West Division rivals UTSA and Louisiana Tech.
Those losses dropped the Mean Green to 3-5 on the year and 2-4 in conference play.
That slide hasn’t dampened the drive UNT’s players feel to finish out the regular season on a high note and bolster its slim bowl chances. The NCAA has rescinded the requirement that teams finish .500 or better this season to play in a bowl due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re a little anxious to get back out there on the field again after not playing the way we wanted to last week,” UNT quarterback Jason Bean said. “Everyone wants to get back on the field, get that bad taste out of our mouths and get a win.”
UNT is hoping a win will open up postseason opportunities.
“Who knows what will happen after this game?” Littrell said. “Guys are excited to be able to go out there and compete. It’s a big game for us. One, because it’s our next and two because it gives us an opportunity to finish out with some momentum.
“Unless we get another opportunity to play, it will allow us to finish up the season on a high note. There’s a lot to play for.”
Tough season takes toll on UNT’s players
UNT has endured a challenging time, dating back to earlier this year when it didn’t get a single workout in during spring practice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Missing spring drills was the first in a series of blows for UNT.
The Mean Green have had five games either canceled or postponed and also had several players miss games, either due to positive coronavirus tests or contact tracing issues.
“It’s taken a big toll on everyone,” UNT safety Makyle Sanders said. “It’s been up and down but we just have to keep fighting.”
Littrell admitted that he and his players have faced some challenging times, while also acknowledging the bright side of what has transpired this season.
There were times UNT was wondering if it would play at all this fall.
“It’s been a grind on everybody, coaches and players, figuring out who’s in and who’s out throughout the week because of all the different protocols,” Littrell said. “I still go back to the fact we are blessed to have the opportunity to play nine games or play at all.”