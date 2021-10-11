The North Texas volleyball team has been on quite a tear in Conference USA play over the last few weeks.
The Mean Green have won four straight matches, sweeping both Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss. That run has UNT sitting in third place in C-USA’s West Division heading into a two-match series with UAB on Friday and Saturday.
UNT is 11-8 on the season and 4-2 in league play. The Blazers (8-8) are sitting just ahead in the standings at 3-1.
The Mean Green have three two-match series remaining in the regular season.
UNT has lost just two sets in C-USA since being swept in consecutive matches by Rice to open league play.
Former Krum standout Rhett Robinson continues to lead the Mean Green and cleared the 300-kill mark for the season over the weekend. She has 308 kills on the year.
UAB split a series with UTSA last weekend.
Soccer UNT heads to UAB on verge of milestone
UNT will face UAB at 7 p.m. Friday in Birmingham, where the Mean Green will look to secure their 27th straight winning season under coach John Hedlund.
The Mean Green (7-3-3) moved to 2-2-1 in C-USA play on Friday with a 5-0 win over Florida International.
UNT scored just five goals over the prior four matches before getting back on track against the Panthers.
Junior forward Madi Drenowatz and sophomore forward Taylor Tufts each scored two goals. Junior forward Jenna Sheely headed home UNT’s other goal and the first of her time with the Mean Green.
UNT is in third place in C-USA’s West Division with seven points. Rice sits atop the standings with nine points, while Southern Miss is in second place with eight.
UNT has three matches remaining before the C-USA tournament, including a showdown with Rice, the Mean Green’s longtime rival, in its regular season finale.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.