North Texas will have a rare opportunity to host a national power this week.
The UNT volleyball team will face Baylor at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the North Texas Volleyball Center. Baylor is ranked No. 9 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll and has wins over Minnesota and Florida. Both are ranked in the Top 25.
UNT (9-7) heads into the match off a two-match sweep of Louisiana Tech over the weekend. The Mean Green evened their record in Conference USA play at 2-2 after dominating the Lady Techsters.
UNT won the first match 3-1 before sweeping Louisiana Tech in the second match of the series.
Outside hitter Andrea Owens posted 28 kills in the two matches and was named C-USA’s Freshman of the Week on Monday. Owens posted a career-high 19 kills in the first match of the series and added 12 digs over the weekend.
Senior outside hitter Rhett Robinson leads UNT with 262 kills on the season.
Soccer UNT to host FIU on Friday
UNT will host Florida International on Friday, when the Mean Green will look to get their offense back on track after failing to score in each of their last two games.
UNT (6-3-3) battled Southern Miss to a scoreless draw on Sept. 24 before falling to UTSA 1-0 in overtime on Friday. The Mean Green are 1-2-1 in C-USA play.
UNT finished with four shots on goal against the Roadrunners and fell when UTSA midfielder Abby Kassal scored on a penalty kick in overtime.
Tennis Hummel wins three matches in Cougar Classic
Sophia Hummel won three matches at the Cougar Classic over the weekend.
Hummel won matches over opponents from Houston and SMU in singles and teamed with Likhitha Kalava for a doubles win over a mixed team from Houston and Rice.
UNT will travel to the ITA Texas Regional at TCU beginning on Oct. 14.
