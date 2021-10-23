North Texas seemed like it spent most of the day camped out in the shadow of Liberty’s goal line on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green just couldn’t kick the door down in a 35-26 loss to the Flames.
UNT quarterback Austin Aune threw a bad-luck interception on the Mean Green’s first drive of the night. He lofted a ball to Jason Pirtle in the flat from the Liberty 5-yard line.
The ball bounced off Pirtle’s hands and right to Liberty defensive back Javon Scruggs on the sideline.
The play seemed to set the tone for the night for UNT, which scored just 19 points on seven trips into the red zone.
“We still need to finish off some of those red zone drives,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “You need touchdowns against a team like that. You can’t settle for field goals.”
Those missed opportunities came back to haunt UNT in its sixth straight loss.
UNT knew it was facing one of the top quarterbacks in college football in Malik Willis. The Mean Green shut Liberty out in the first quarter and had a 20-7 lead late in the first half.
UNT just couldn’t capitalize on a few chances it had to pull away.
“We had too many missed opportunities,” UNT tight end Jason Pirtle said. “It’s as simple as that. Any time you are playing a good team you have to make those plays.”
Briefly …
- UNT scored a touchdown in the first quarter for just the second time this season when DeAndre Torrey scored on a 2-yard run on the Mean Green’s second possession of the game.
UNT had not scored in the first quarter since Torrey scored on a 24-yard run in a season-opening win over Northwestern State.
- UNT kicker Ethan Mooney missed the game for undisclosed reasons. The junior had hit all but one of his seven field goal attempts on the season.
Mooney has made 77 straight extra points.
Aaron Beckham filled in for Mooney and hit field goals from 35 and 27 yards in the first half, when he also connected on a pair of extra points. He later missed a 26-yard field goal.
UNT cornerback Upton Stout was also out for the second straight week. Stout started consecutive games before missing the Mean Green’s last two games.
- Liberty’s game against UNT was its fourth against a Conference USA opponent this season.
The Flames previously beat Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee and UAB.
Liberty came into the day with a 7-1 record all-time against C-USA teams. The Flames’ lone loss to a team from the league came in 2018, when the Mean Green won 47-7 in Lynchburg, Virginia.
- UNT rushed for 242 yards. Liberty came into the day allowing just 107.1 rushing yards per game.