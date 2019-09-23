The North Texas soccer team knew it was in for a challenge late last week in its Conference USA opener against Old Dominion.
The way UNT responded in a 1-0 win has the Mean Green rolling heading into the heart of conference play and a home game against Southern Miss on Thursday.
Berklee Peters scored in the 71st minute off an assist from Allie Byrd and UNT held on to extend its NCAA record home conference unbeaten streak to 50 games.
Old Dominion came into the game undefeated and appears to be one of the teams capable of challenging UNT (6-3, 1-0 C-USA) for the conference title. The Monarchs (6-1-2, 0-1) turned around and tied Auburn in their next game.
"They're a good team and showed that when they tied Auburn," UNT coach John Hedlund said. "That was a big win for us."
The question for UNT early in the season was if it could find its form offensively after losing several key players. Peters coming through in the clutch off an assist from Byrd was a positive sign.
Peters has seven goals on the season and has already surpassed her total of six from all of last season. Byrd has a team-high three assists and is settling into a key role in her freshman year.
"Byrd is starting to come on," Hedlund said. "We finally have her in the right system of play."
UNT is using Byrd in the middle on the offensive end.
"We are attacking in a system with good support around her," Hedlund said. "The last two or three games she has really come on."
Having Byrd playing well makes UNT all the more formidable with the way the Mean Green are playing defensively.
UNT has allowed just nine goals on the season, despite playing nationally ranked Memphis, Alabama and Texas Tech.
Senior defender Dominique James was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in helping shut out Old Dominion.
The Monarchs entered the game averaging three goals per game but managed just two shots on goal against the Mean Green. James ran down an Old Dominion player on a breakaway and cleared the ball to preserve a scoreless tie before Peters came through late.
Golf
UNT's program in spotlight after Munoz wins PGA event
UNT's golf program found itself in the spotlight over the weekend.
The Mean Green had not one, but two players in the hunt for the title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.
Sebastian Munoz came through to win the event in a playoff over Sungjae Im. Carlos Ortiz finished in a tie for fourth.
Munoz sunk a 14-foot putt to force the playoff and then hit a short putt to win the event. He took home $1.18 million for the win.
Ortiz picked up $297,000.
"It gives a lot of press to the school," UNT coach Brad Stracke said. "UNT was mentioned quite a bit during the tournament. It's also good for recruiting when you have two guys in the top five. People see that we are bringing in good players and developing them."
Munoz played a key role in the growth of UNT's program and posted five top-25 finishes during his senior season in 2013-14.
"He played really well his junior and senior seasons and continues to get better and better," Stracke said.
Volleyball
UNT to enter C-USA play at .500
UNT will open C-USA play at home on Friday night, when the Mean Green host UAB.
UNT improved to 6-6 with a 3-0 win over Ohio on Saturday and salvaged a match in the North Texas Challenge. UNT lost to Kansas State and New Mexico in its first two matches in the event.
Junior outside hitter Valerie Valerian cracked the 1,000-kill mark for her career in the tournament and moved into eighth place in program history with 1,003.
UNT was picked to finish fourth in C-USA in the league's preseason poll and will face a challenging pair of matches to begin league play.
UAB is 8-5 on the season and had won five straight matches before falling in five sets at Mississippi State. UNT will face Rice on Sunday afternoon.
The Owls are 11-1 entering the week and knocked off No. 3-ranked Texas in five sets on Wednesday. Rice cracked the American Volleyball Coaches Association's top 25 poll for the first time in program history this week.
The Owls are ranked No. 22.