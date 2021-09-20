The North Texas soccer team put itself in an early hole when it comes to the race for the Conference USA title last week.
Fortunately for UNT, a return home helped put the Mean Green back on track heading into a game against Southern Miss on Friday.
UNT hammered UTEP 3-0 on Sunday just three days after dropping its first game in conference play 2-1 in overtime at Florida Atlantic.
“It was a tough draw to start out at FAU, which is one of the best teams on the East side,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “We had our chances, let them slip away and didn’t get any points down there. We took out our frustrations today and picked up the points.”
Haley Roberson scored UNT’s first goal in the first half before Devyn Flannery and Madi Drenowatz scored in the final 10 minutes. Madi Starrett handed out two assists.
The win was a key step for UNT (6-2-2) toward the long-term goal of making its regular season finale against Rice in Denton a meaningful game. The Owls are the defending C-USA tournament champion and were the pick to win the league’s West Division in the preseason coaches’ poll.
The Mean Green have some ground to make up after starting 1-1 in league play.
“It was definitely a wake-up call for us to lose that game,” Starrett said. “We did well bouncing back today.”
UNT pressured UTEP throughout the game and played the type of soccer that has made the Mean Green successful through the years.
“We wanted to get back to playing UNT soccer,” Drenowatz said. “UNT soccer is about high press. We came out and pressed them.”
UNT is hoping to keep up that pressure on Friday when it faces Southern Miss in what could be a tough game. The Golden Eagles (6-2) are 2-0 in conference play and have won four straight games.
UNT transfer Ariel Diaz is one of Southern Miss’ top players and was C-USA’s Offensive Player of the Year last season. Diaz has three goals this season.
Volleyball UNT to open C-USA play at Rice
UNT will open C-USA play this week with a two-match series against Rice on Saturday and Sunday at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
The Mean Green are 7-5 on the season after dropping their last two matches in the Red Bird Classic in Illinois. UNT opened the tournament with a five-set win over Illinois State before falling to Missouri and Illinois.
UNT outside hitter Rhett Robinson was named C-USA’s Offensive Player of the Week for her performance in the tournament. The former Krum standout posted 76 kills in three matches and helped the Mean Green rally from a two sets down in its win over Illinois State.
Rice fell to Western Kentucky in the C-USA title game last season and was picked to repeat as West Division champions in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
The Owls are 5-4 on the season and have taken on several of the top teams in the country, including Pittsburgh, Baylor and Oregon. All three are nationally ranked.
Outside hitter Nicole Lennon was the preseason C-USA Player of the Year and leads Rice with 131 kills.
Tennis UNT doubles team reaches tourney quarters
UNT doubles partners Lucie Devier and Jasmine Adams reached the quarterfinals of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic over the weekend.
The pair beat a team from Marquette before falling to sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley, the nation’s top ranked doubles team from Oklahoma.
Adams also advanced to the round of 16 in singles.