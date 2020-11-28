SAN ANTONIO — North Texas appeared to be headed in the right direction defensively in its first season under coordinator Clint Bowen heading into its game against UTSA on Saturday.
The Mean Green had allowed just 24 points in its last six quarters of action against Middle Tennessee and Rice.
UTSA put a stop to that rise in a hurry in a 49-17 win over the Mean Green on Saturday at the Alamodome.
The Roadrunners rolled up a program-record 624 total yards as well as a record 443 rushing yards behind running back Sincere McCormick.
The sophomore set another UTSA record with 251 rushing yards. Quarterback Frank Harris rushed for 113 yards and threw for an additional 144 yards.
“We knew that we had to stop the run and not let the quarterback get outside the pocket,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He is way too dangerous. They had a great day and executed very well. We made too many mistakes.”
UNT cornerback Cam Johnson attributed the Mean Green’s struggles both to their mistakes and the plays McCormick made.
“Their running back was a little bit better than what we saw against Middle Tennessee and Rice,” Johnson said. “We have to fit our gaps and run to the ball. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Those issues proved costly in UNT’s loss to UTSA.
“They run the ball well,” Littrell said. “That is what they do. McCormick has had a lot of carries this year and is very durable.
“They played physical.”
Darden ties single-season touchdown record
UNT wide receiver Jaelon Darden tied the program record for touchdown receptions in a season.
The senior came into the game with 12 touchdown catches, just one shy of the 13 Ron Shanklin posted in 1967. Darden caught his 13th touchdown of the year after Jason Bean found him open on the sideline. He made a quick move and raced through UTSA’s secondary to the end zone.
UNT turns to Aune at QB
Austin Aune saw his first significant action since the first half of the Mean Green’s win over Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17.
Jason Bean came on after Aune struggled early against the Blue Raiders and rallied the Mean Green to a win. He started UNT’s game against Rice and was back under center on Saturday. UNT went back to Aune after Bean threw his second interception of the first half.
Bean threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Aune finished with 115 yards.
UNT’s struggles with slow starts continue
UNT has struggled with slow starts throughout the season, a trend that continued in its game against UTSA.
The Roadrunners ran out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and quickly extended it to 14-0 early in the second quarter. UNT fell behind Rice 10-0 and trailed Middle Tennessee 21-7 in its last two games.
UNT rallied to win both those games. The Mean Green couldn’t come up with another comeback against the Roadrunners and have now been outscored 83-24 in the first quarter.
Fourth down attempt fails
UNT squandered an early scoring chance after failing to convert on fourth down from the UTSA 22-yard line.
The Mean Green drove to the Roadrunners 27, where they faced a fouth-and-7 situation. UNT lined up for a field goal but reconsidered after UTSA jumped offsides on the attempt.
The Mean Green’s attempt to convert on fourth down failed when Bean’s pass to Darden fell incomplete.