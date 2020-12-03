North Texas appeared to have momentum on its side late in the first half of its game against Louisiana Tech on Thursday at Apogee Stadium.
A couple of key mistakes on a killer drive late in the first half was all it took for the Bulldogs to steal it back and cruise to a 42-31 win.
UNT marched 39 yards in 12 plays, converted a pair of third downs and pulled within 21-17 of Louisiana Tech with just 3:05 left in the half on a 48-yard field goal from Ethan Mooney.
The Bulldogs answered with a backbreaking touchdown that provided the spark they needed to pull away.
UNT was flagged for two key penalties and allowed Louisiana Tech to convert on a third-and-18 situation.
Luke Anthony capitalized when he hit Kyle Maxwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half that extended Louisiana Tech’s lead to 28-17.
UNT never recovered.
“We had an opportunity on the last drive of the second half,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We beat ourselves.”
The first key mistake came when linebacker Tyreke Davis was called for roughing Anthony on the second play of the drive. UNT’s defense was still in position to get off the field when Louisiana Tech faced a third-and-18 situation from the Mean Green’s 40-yard line.
Israel Tucker picked up a first down on a 24-yard run on a simple draw play.
UNT appeared as if it came up with a stop that would have limited Louisiana Tech to a field goal attempt when Anthony hit Smoke Harris for a 5-yard gain on third-and-10 from the UNT 16.
UNT defensive lineman Dayton LeBlanc was called for a late hit, giving Louisiana Tech a first down at the UNT 5-yard line.
Anthony hit Kyle Maxwell for a touchdown on the next play with 13 seconds left in the half.
“That last drive in the first half was tough,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We have to communicate so they can’t drive down the field.”
UNT takes rare lead at end of first quarter
UNT took a 14-7 lead on Louisiana Tech at the end of the first quarter, ending a string of six straight games in which it trailed after the opening period.
The Mean Green jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Houston Baptist in its season opener. UNT trailed in each of its games after that before coming back from an early 7-0 deficit to lead after the first quarter against the Bulldogs.
Jaelon Darden scored on a 13-yard pass from Jason Bean to get UNT on the board. The senior later caught a 49-yard pass from Bean to set up a 1-yard DeAndre Torrey touchdown run.
Louisiana Tech makes key fourth-down stop
Louisiana Tech made a key fourth-down stop in the second quarter after UNT gambled in its own end of the field.
The Mean Green had the ball at their own 36-yard line, where they faced a fourth-and-1 situation. UNT elected to go for the first down but came up short when defensive tackle Keivie Rose stopped Nic Smith for no gain.
Louisiana Tech cashed in eight plays later on a 2-yard touchdown run by Israel Tucker that gave the Bulldogs a 21-14 lead.
UNT comes up with key stand in third quarter
UNT’s defense came up with a critical stand in the third quarter after Louisiana Tech recovered a short kickoff at the Mean Green’s 30-yard line to open the second half.
Freshman linebacker Jordan Brown picked up the first sack of his career on third-and-13 from the UNT 33 to force a punt.