FRISCO — There wasn’t a whole lot of mystery when it came to North Texas’ approach offensively in its game against Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic on Thursday.
There hasn’t been for weeks.
UNT was going to run the ball with a host of talented running backs and rely on an offensive line that helped the Mean Green dominate the back half of their Conference USA schedule while winning five straight games.
Miami turned out to be a different animal and did what the C-USA teams UNT faced late in the year couldn’t. Miami stuffed the Mean Green over and over again.
UNT finished with a season-low 89 rushing yards in a 27-14 loss to the RedHawks.
“They did a great job, loaded the box and were aggressive,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We needed to make plays in the passing game. We knew that coming in.”
UNT made a few. The Mean Green just didn’t make enough to force Miami to back off the line.
UNT had one less option in the running game while playing without DeAndre Torrey, who missed the game due to undisclosed reasons.
Torrey rushed for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season and had eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of the Mean Green’s last two games of the regular season.
UNT came into the game averaging 245.3 rushing yards per game and never got going without Torrey. Quarterback Austin Aune led UNT with 28 rushing yards. Running backs Ikaika Ragsdale and Isaiah Johnson added 23 and 21 yards, respectively.
Ayo Adeyi finished with 17 yards.
Briefly …
- Torrey was one of two key players who were unavailable for undisclosed reasons for UNT in its game against Miami. Safety Makyle Sanders was also unavailable.
- UNT had not given up a sack in its last three games heading into the postseason. Miami defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. ended that streak in the third quarter.
The Mean Green faced a third-and-7 situation at its 18-yard line. Phelps broke through and hauled down Austin Aune for a 7-yard loss.
- UNT punter Bernardo Rodriguez helped the Mean Green flip the field after it was pinned at its 10-yard line in the first quarter.
Rodriguez sent a punt over the head of Miami’s return man. The ball was downed at the Mean Green’s 20 for a 70-yard punt.
Rodriguez had a 66-yard punt in the third quarter that pinned Miami at its 4.
- UNT has gotten used to playing close to home in the bowl season over the last few years.
The Mean Green played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 2013 and 2016 seasons.
UNT was even closer to home in Frisco. Toyota Stadium is located just 19 miles from Apogee Stadium, making the Frisco Football Classic the closest bowl game the Mean Green have ever played in.
- Miami was on unfamiliar turf for its game against UNT.
Toyota Stadium has a grass surface. The RedHawks had not played on a grass field since facing Miami in a road game on Sept. 4, 2010.