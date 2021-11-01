Brooke Lampe was named first-team All-Conference USA as a defender on Monday just before the opening round of the league’s postseason tournament.
The fifth-year senior has been one of UNT’s most consistent players over the last several years. She was a first-team all-C-USA selection last year and was an All-C-USA tournament selection in 2019.
Lampe has played all over the field in her UNT career, seeing time at forward, in the midfield and in goal before settling in as a defender.
She is a two-time team captain.
“She has been the anchor of our defense,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “We lean on her.”
Lampe was one of four UNT players who were honored by the league. Midfielder Taylor Tufts was a second-pick and forward Allie Byrd a third-team selection.
Defender Jori Foote was named to the All-Freshman team.
Byrd scored six goals before suffering a season-ending knee injury, while Tufts led UNT with 10 assists in the regular season.
Men’s basketball Mean Green head into opener off solid exhibition
UNT is now just days away from opening its season with a home game against Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 9.
The Mean Green went through one of their finale tune-ups for the season last week when it fell 68-60 in an exhibition game at Arkansas.
UNT trailed by 17 late in the first half before mounting a comeback against an Arkansas team that is ranked No. 16 nationally. Mardrez McBride led UNT with 16 points, while Tylor Perry scored 15 off the bench.
“That’s a great team in Arkansas, and there’s a lot of working pieces that we’re trying to bring together,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the game. “But [I’m] proud of our team’s fight. We just need to take care of the ball better and play without fouling.”
Women’s basketball
UNT to face TWU in exhibition at Super Pit
UNT will face TWU in the teams’ annual exhibition game on Thursday night at the Super Pit.
The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.
The Mean Green are coming off their best season as a member of C-USA. UNT finished 10-4 in league play last season on their way to a 13-7 finish.
UNT returns several of its key players, including guard Quincy Noble. The junior was a was named the Preseason Co-Player of the Year in C-USA.
Noble averaged 17.8 points per game last season.
UNT was picked to finish in a tie for third in the Preseason C-USA coaches’ poll. Charlotte was picked to win the league, while Old Dominion was slated to finish second. Middle Tennessee and UTEP were the other teams that finished in a tie for third in the poll.
Volleyball UNT to close out regular season at UTEP
UNT will close out its regular season schedule this week with two matches at UTEP.
The teams will face off at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Mean Green head into the series fighting to remain in second place in C-USA’s West Division. Rice is 10-0 and atop the standings.
UNT is in second place at 7-3, a game up on the Miners, who are in third at 6-4.
The Mean Green won seven straight C-USA marches before falling to UTSA late last month. UNT rebounded with a three-set sweep of Tarleton State to move to 15-9 on the season and pick up momentum heading into its series at UTEP.