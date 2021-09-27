North Texas’ game at Missouri will kick off at 3 p.m., the schools announced Monday.
The Mean Green will face the Tigers in Columbia on Oct. 9 in a game that will be shown on the SEC Network. The game will mark Missouri’s homecoming.
UNT is off this week after falling to Louisiana Tech 24-17 in Ruston, Louisiana, on Saturday.
The Mean Green (1-3) are 0-2 in Conference USA play and have now lost three straight games following a season-opening win over Northwestern State.
Missouri is 2-2 heading into a game at Tennessee on Saturday.
UNT is 4-36 all-time against schools from the SEC, but did pick up one of those wins back in 2018. The Mean Green beat Arkansas 44-17 that season.
UNT has played Missouri just once back in 1995, when the Mean Green lost to the Tigers 28-7.
Soccer UNT to face UTSA on Friday
UNT will face UTSA on Friday in San Antonio, where the Mean Green will look to get their offense back on track after a scoreless draw with Southern Miss last week.
UNT (6-2-3) took a whopping 32 shots against Southern Miss without scoring and fell to 1-1-1 in C-USA play. The Mean Green put 13 of their shots on goal only to be turned away by Southern Miss goalkeeper Kendell Mindnich each time.
“Obviously, the effort was there all night when you outshoot a team 32-6 and 12-2 on corners, but no question this tie feels like a loss,” UNT coach John Hedlund said after the game. “The defense played great but unfortunately my offense had zero composure in front of Southern Miss’ goal tonight. Realistically, several of my forwards and offensive midfielders should have had two or three goals tonight with all their chances.”
UTSA (5-4-1) is 0-2 in C-USA play.
Volleyball UNT heads to Louisiana Tech looking for first C-USA win
UNT will head to Louisiana Tech this week looking for its first win in C-USA play.
The Mean Green were swept at home in their conference opener over the weekend by Rice. The Mean Green didn’t win a set against the Owls, who swept UNT 3-0 in both matches.
UNT (7-7) has now lost four straight matches since rallying from a two-set deficit to beat Illinois State on Sept. 17.
Outside hitter Rhett Robinson posted 14 kills in each of UNT’s matches against the Owls.
Louisiana Tech is 6-10 on the season and is also 0-2 in league play after being swept by UTSA on the opening weekend of the conference season.
Men’s golf UNT finishes 15th in tourney
UNT finished 15th out of 18 teams at the William H. Tucker at the UNM Championship Course over the weekend at 39-over par.
Vicente Marzilio tied for 28th in the individual standings at 5-over par to lead the Mean Green.