Jason Pirtle began his North Texas career as a preferred walk-on. He’s expected to end it this fall as one of the top players in Conference USA.
The senior was one of five UNT players named to the preseason All-C-USA team that was released on Tuesday. UNT and Marshall led the league with five selections each.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden, defensive tackle Dion Novil, kicker Ethan Mooney and kick returner Deion Hair-Griffin rounded out UNT’s selections. The league’s head coaches selected the team.
“Any time you can have guys get some notoriety for the things they have done, it’s good for them and the team,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Our team knows that it takes the people around you to get to that spot.”
Pirtle came to UNT with his former high school teammate Mason Fine, who went on to become one of the greatest players in program history. Pirtle took a longer route to a prominent role at UNT.
He shifted from position to position before finally finding a home at tight end last season, when he had 17 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns. He is expected to play a key role for UNT again this fall as the Mean Green break in a new quarterback.
Fine graduated after last season, leaving behind his former classmate, who redshirted in his first year on campus.
Darden led UNT in receptions (76), receiving yards (736) and receiving touchdowns (12) in 2019, when he was UNT’s lone first-team all-conference selection.
Novil was a force for UNT last season, when he finished with 61 tackles, including 13.0 for loss while anchoring the Mean Green’s defense.
Mooney made 16 of his 20 field goal attempts, while Hair-Griffin averaged 40.8 yards per kickoff return in limited action. The senior had just 12 attempts after taking over as UNT’s primary returner in the middle of the season.
Marshall running back Brenden Knox was named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Year, while Western Kentucky defensive end DeAngelo Malone was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Littrell pleased with progress as opener closes in
Littrell has been pleased with his team’s progress as its opener approaches.
“We have made progress in all three phases and gotten guys back in football shape,” Littrell said. “We have let them see different situations through live drills and team settings. That has been good for us.
“We continue to work on fundamentals of blocking and tackling, taking care of the ball and stripping the ball on defense. We have accomplished a lot but still have a long way to go.”
UNT’s players don’t believe they are alone in that regard after the offseason in college football was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every team has a lot to do,” defensive end Davontae McCrae said. “We usually would have had spring and summer, but all want to play. We have to adjust.”
Davis back in practice
Starting linebacker KD Davis returned to practice on Tuesday after missing the Mean Green’s Saturday scrimmage due to injury.
Littrell said Davis is quickly getting back to form and is on course to be ready for UNT’s season-opener. Davis led UNT with 88 tackles last season.
UNT holding steady with roster
Several programs across the country have seen players either opt out of the season, contract COVID-19 or be taken out of practice by contact tracing.
Littrell said UNT has not had any players opt out or be taken out of practice due to a COVID-19 infection.
UNT began another round of testing on Tuesday that will run through Wednesday.
UNT expecting challenge from Houston Baptist
Houston Baptist’s game against UNT will be one of just three it plays this fall.
The Southland Conference postponed conference play with the intention of rescheduling in the spring.
UNT is expecting Houston Baptist to come ready to capitalize on one of their few chances to play this fall.
“They will come ready to play and will be extremely excited,” Littrell said. “So will our guys. That is what you will see in college football. You never know when you will get that next opportunity.
“It’s like in year’s past when you tell your guys you never know when the next play will be your last play. You will see a lot of excitement and energy because of what has gone on. Guys won’t take their season for granted.”