CONWAY, S.C. — North Texas has typically featured a deep group of receivers during coach Seth Littrell’s five seasons guiding the Mean Green.
That depth came in handy during UNT’s 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday at Brooks Stadium.
UNT knew it would be shorthanded heading into the game without Jaelon Darden and Deonte Simpson. Darden declared for the NFL draft earlier this month and elected to skip the bowl game. Simpson was ruled out before the game due to undisclosed issues.
UNT turned to Austin Ogunmakin, Roderic Burns and Loronzo Thompson and saw them come through with solid games.
Ogunmakin finished with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in by far his best game of the season. Burns added five catches for 45 yards.
Thompson also came through in an even tougher spot. The freshman came to UNT as a wide receiver before moving to cornerback after UNT experienced a series of injuries in its secondary. He saw time at wide receiver against App State because UNT was shorthanded.
Thompson caught five passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was proud of Loronzo,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He has been back and forth all season. We needed him to play more receiver. He did very well. Austin did a nice job and had a touchdown. He played well and our backs ran hard.”
Martin comes on to throw TD pass for UNT
Kason Martin is quickly making a habit of short but memorable appearances in bowl games for UNT.
UNT’s third-string quarterback came on in the first half and threw one pass, a 16-yard touchdown strike to Thompson.
Martin also threw a touchdown pass on his first play in the Mean Green’s 52-13 loss to Utah State in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl, a 75-yard strike to Jalen Guyton.
App State, UNT on opposite ends of bowl runs
UNT lost its fourth straight bowl game when it fell to App State, which is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Mean Green when it comes to bowl success.
UNT has not won a bowl game since beating UNLV 36-14 at the end of the 2013 season and is now 3-9 in bowl games.
App State has now won six straight bowl games and has never lost bowl game.