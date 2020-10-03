Austin Aune made his first start for North Texas in its game against Southern Miss on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The former Argyle standout enjoyed a few good moments, make a couple of mistakes and left it all with an empty feeling after the Golden Eagles knocked off the Mean Green 41-31 at Apogee Stadium.
“To me it’s all wins and losses,” Aune said. “I don’t care if we run for 500 yards and get zero passing yards. I want to get the ball to our playmakers and win football games.”
UNT didn’t come close to that goal on a night when it was shorthanded across the board due to injuries and the impact of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
UNT announced before the game that it would be without seven players, including starting linebackers Tyreke Davis and Kevin Wood.
UNT needed its offense to carry the team without those players.
Aune threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns. It just wasn’t enough for the Mean Green to pull out the win.
Aune played in each of the Mean Green’s first two games of the season. Aune enjoyed a breakout performance in UNT’s loss to SMU on Sept. 19, throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
That performance earned him the starting job on a night when Bean didn’t play.
“Aune did some good things and grinded it out,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “There are things he will wish he had back. It’s part of growing in the system and getting comfortable.”
Southern Miss coach makes Texas homecoming
Southern Miss interim coach Scotty Walden made a homecoming of sorts in the Golden Eagles’ game against North Texas.
Walden came to Southern Miss from East Texas Baptist, a Division III school.
Fumble review goes Southern Miss’ way
UNT had an official review go Southern Miss’ way in the first half.
The Golden Eagles took over at their 25 with 1:54 left and drove into UNT’s end of the field. Running back Frank Gore ripped off a 17-yard run before appearing to fumble. UNT fell on the ball.
Officials called Gore down on the field. Officials reviewed the play and upheld the call.
Southern Miss capitalized four plays later when Briggs Bourgeois connected on a 46-yard field goal.
3 make first starts for UNT
Three UNT players made their first starts of the season. Cornerback Upton Stout, defensive end Ta’Shoyn Johnson and linebacker Chris Thorton were all in the lineup.
The trio helped fill in for injured starters on a night when UNT was shorthanded.
UNT loses Shorter early
UNT lost wide receiver Jyaire Shorter in the first quarter with a leg injury.
Shorter went down after he was targeted by Aune and stayed on the turf for several minutes. He was helped from the field by medical personnel.