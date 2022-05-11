ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The North Texas women’s golf team saw its successful season end at the NCAA Regional, after finishing in 10th place at 42-over par, while senior Audrey Tan finished in a tie for 25th place individually at 6-over par after a 76 on Wednesday.
The top four teams and top two individuals on non-advancing teams advanced to the NCAA Championship. Those two spots went to Florida’s Marina Escobar Domingo and Sam Houston State’s Viera Permata Rosada, who shot 3-under and even par, respectively. The top four teams that will move on are No. 2 Oregon, No. 13 Texas, No. 28 Georgia and No. 33 TCU.
No. 47 North Texas, which entered the tournament as the 8-seed, was making its third appearance at the NCAA Regional in program history and second in as many years. Last year, the Baton Rouge Regional was canceled due to what was deemed to be unplayable course conditions before the team could play even one shot. The only other regional appearance for the program came back in 2011. The team also won its second consecutive Conference USA championship last month in Florida.
“Regionals certainly did not go how we planned,” UNT coach Michael Akers said. “However, I don’t want it to distract from the amazing year we had. After the round today, we visualized standing on the last green with the ‘ticket punched’ sign.
“We will be a very good team next year, and I’m excited to see how far we will go. The ladies will take some time off and then start playing summer tournaments. Our future is very bright.”
Senior Patricia Sinolungan led the way for the Mean Green on Wednesday with a 1-over 73 and finished tied for 45th, just ahead of teammate Emilie Ricaud, who finished tied for 48th. Sinolungan and Tan, both seniors, will return next year.