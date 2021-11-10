North Texas added three of the Dallas area’s top prospects as well as one of the elite players in Arkansas on the opening day of the early signing period on Wednesday.
UNT inked Red Oak point guard Breanna Davis, South Grand Prairie guard Jahcelyn Hartfield and Mansfield Timberview guard Desiree Wooten as well as Jonesboro, Arkansas, point guard Ereauna Hardaway.
Premier Basketball ranks Davis, Hartfield and Wooten among the top 30 players in Texas in the Class of 2022. The Dallas Morning News also ranks each member of the trio among the top 20 players in the Dallas area.
Hardaway was named the Class 5A MVP in Arkansas last season.
UNT is hoping the class will foster its continued rise under coach Jalie Mitchell, who led the Mean Green to a milestone 13-7 finish last season. UNT set a program record for wins in Conference USA play on its way to a 10-4 finish.
Perhaps the most intriguing of UNT’s signees is Davis, who is the daughter of Chris Davis, a UNT Hall of Fame guard.
Davis averaged 22.5 points per game last season and is ranked No. 30 on Premier Basketball’s list of the top players in the state and No. 8 in the Dallas area.
“There is a lot of UNT history with the Davis family,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Bre will come to Denton with incredible maturity and leadership abilities, exceptional work ethic in the classroom, and a dedication to her craft that is unmatched.”
Wooten was the MVP of 5-5A and is the ninth-ranked player in the state and No. 16 in Dallas.
“’Dez’ is a 3-level scorer, competitor and high-level talent,” Mitchell said. “She does a little bit of everything on the court, making her a tough guard for any defender.”
Hartfield is ranked No. 29 among players in Texas and No. 20 in Dallas. She battled her way back from a serious ATV accident to become a top college prospect.
“Jahcelyn is one of the toughest young women I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know,” Mitchell said. “You can count on her to give her all mentally and physically every day. She has a unique story of triumph that gives her a competitive edge. She’s the do-it-all player that can take on any assignment you give her.”
Hardaway is a rare out-of-state recruit for UNT and ranks among the top players in Arkansas. She averaged 14 points and six assists per game last season.
“Our fans will enjoy all the different ways she’s able to score, facilitate and manage a game from start to finish,” Mitchell said. “She also understands the importance of defense.”
BRETT VITO