North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell was less than enthusiastic following the Mean Green’s lone tuneup for the regular season last week.
UNT trailed in the second half of an exhibition game against crosstown rival TWU before pulling away and didn’t exactly look like a team primed to make a serious run at the Conference USA title.
UNT was a whole lot better in a 93-58 win over the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in its season opener on Tuesday at the Super Pit. And that would be putting it mildly.
Sophomore forward Tommisha Lampkin scored a career-high 16 points for UNT, which also got 16 points from Louisiana Tech transfer Amber Dixon in her first game with the Mean Green.
“We’re 1-0,” Mitchell said. “That is how we wanted to start. Our intensity was better defensively, and we moved the ball better offensively. From game to game, we were better. We had a chance to get more people involved.”
USAO (1-1) competes on the NAIA level. The Mean Green will face a whole lot stiffer competition in the next few weeks and looked prepared to for that challenge after putting together an impressive offensive performance.
UNT shot 52.3% (34 of 65) for the game and had 12 players score.
“We found holes in the defense and moved the ball,” Dixon said. “We attacked what the defense gave us.”
UNT rolled despite playing without Emma Villas-Gomis. The senior forward is expected to be a key contributor this season but has yet to play.
Mitchell said Villas-Gomis should be available in the next week or two.
Lampkin has helped anchor UNT in the paint with Villas-Gomis out of the picture and continued to show signs of developing into an impact player. She scored 13 points in UNT’s exhibition game and came back with an even better performance in UNT’s season opener.
“I feel good about the way I am playing,” Lampkin said. “It’s expected and will continue with the way my teammates are getting me the ball.”
Mitchell credited Lampkin’s improvement to the work she put in over the last few months.
“Tommisha has taken a step and gotten her body and her wind to where they need to be,” Mitchell said. “Hard work is paying off for her. It’s not a surprise. It’s what we see in practice.”
Lampkin got the start and helped UNT dominate the game from the jump. The Mean Green led 55-30 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way in a performance that marked a significant step forward from its exhibition game.
“These two had great energy and finished really well,” Mitchell said of Lampkin and Dixon. “We will take some things from this game we can improve on.”
North Texas 93, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma 58
UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND ARTS OF OKLAHOMA (1-1) – K. Johnson 2-10 0-0 5, Carrera 7-17 1-2 18, Guerrero 2-9 0-0 5, Palmer 3-4 0-0 6, Dorsey 5-12 0-1 10, James 1-2 1-2 3, N. Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Doring-Speranza 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-3 4-4 4, Morrow 0-1 1-2 1, Broomfield 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Corrales 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 7-11 58
NORTH TEXAS (1-0) – Lampkin 5-6 6-10 16, Townley 2-2 1-2 5, Noble 4-9 1-1 11, Jackson 4-9 1-1 10, Gamez 3-4 0-0 7, Dixon 6-83-4 16, Neal 0-3 3-4 3, Cleary 1-6 1-2 4, Mallard 4-6 1-3 9, Mims 1-3 0-0 2, McGruder 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-2 2, Callahan 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 34-65 17-29 93.
USAO 16 14 14 14 — 58
North Texas 33 22 22 16 — 93
Three-point goals – USAO 5-18 (K. Johnson 1-2, Carrera 3-6, Guerrero 1-3, Dorsey 0-3, James 0-1, N. Johnson 0-1, Miller 0-1, Bloomfield 0-1) UNT 8-25 (Noble 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Gamez 1-1, Dixon 1-2, Neal 0-2, Cleary 1-6, McGruder 0-2, Callahan 2-4) Rebounds – USAO 36 (Carrera 6) UNT 51 (Dixon 9) Assists – USAO 9 (Dorsey 4) UNT 13 (two tied, 3) Total fouls – USAO 21, UNT 14. A – NA.