North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell warned her team before the season began that every game in Conference USA play was going to be a battle.
UNT found itself in another game that fit that description in what looked like it might be one of its easier games in league play on Friday against UTSA.
The Roadrunners were picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams in Conference USA in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll and were sitting at 0-2 in league play coming into the night.
UTSA punched above its weight against UNT, which responded by making key plays down the stretch to pull away for an 85-78 win at the Super Pit that put the Mean Green on the verge of a historic start.
UNT (6-2) moved to 3-0 in C-USA play, tying it best start ever in the league, a mark it last reached in the 2018-19 season. When the teams meet again at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Mean Green will look to move to 4-0 for the first time in a conference it joined ahead of the 2013-14 season.
“A win is a win,” UNT guard Quincy Noble said. “We could have done much better. That is how conference is. Props to UTSA. They came out hard. We should have come out harder. We will learn from today and will come back tomorrow.”
UNT will come back with its perfect conference record intact largely because of a solid performance offensively. Noble went 6 of 12 from 3-point range on her way to scoring a game-high 26 points and was one of three UNT players to finish in double figures.
N’Yah Boyd added 21 points and Jazion Jackson finished with 11.
UNT needed all the offense it could muster, plus one key offensive stand late to hold off UTSA.
The Roadrunners (2-6, 0-3) cut a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to 81-78 on a 3 from Mikayla Woods. UTSA called a timeout with 46.8 seconds left and forced a UNT turnover. UTSA guard Karrington Donald missed a 3 that would have tied the game and grabbed the rebound. Noble came up with the steal and UNT closed out the game in the closing seconds.
“I was proud of the way we finished the game,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Everything we needed to do in those last several seconds we did. We need to get that stop and hit our free throws. That cushion makes you feel a lot better.”
Mitchell and her players said they believe they can play much better than they did against UTSA. Picking up the win without being at its best was perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the night for UNT.
“That is the mark of a good team, funding a way to win,” Mitchell said. “Part of it is maturity and figuring out what we need and how we are going to get it done.”
UNT pulled away largely because it continues to play well offensively. The Mean Green came into the night averaging 76.3 points per game and surged past that mark on a night it hit 10 shots from 3-point range.
“They are getting comfortable with one another,” Mitchell said. “That chemistry is important with how they find each other and trust each other.”
UNT needed that chemistry after a slow start. The Mean Green fell behind 6-0 and didn’t score until Rochelle Lee hit a layup on a break at the 6:12 mark of the first half.
UNT closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run and took its first lead at 15-14. The Mean Green were in a battle with UTSA the rest of the night and never could shut down UTSA, which had three players finish with at least 18 points.
Donald scored 21, while Adryana Quezada added 19 and Mikayla Woods 18.
“We need to get better defensively,” Mitchell said. “There is no doubt about it. We are capable of being better defensively. We are working toward that. It didn’t go that well tonight. I hope tomorrow is a better defensive showing for us. I am proud of our effort and fight.”
That was especially true after Mitchell saw her team move to 3-0 in C-USA.
“We are always happy about that,” Mitchell said of remaining unbeaten in conference play. “Today was ugly, but we fought though to get to 3-0. That’s important. Every game is different. You have to find a way. That’s what we did tonight.”
North Texas 85, UTSA 78
UTSA (2-6, 0-3) – Valcheva 3-9 1-1 7, Quezada 9-11 1-1 19, Woods 5-16 4-5 18, Baek 2-2 0-0 5, Donald 9-15 0-0 21, Daniels 1-2 1-2 3, Blanding 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 1-4 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-4 1-1 3, Mass 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 8-10 78.
NORTH TEXAS (6-2, 3-0) – Lee 2-5 0-0 4, Townley 3-5 0-2 6, Noble 10-20 0-0 26, Jackson 4-8 2-3 11, Boyd 6-14 7-9 21, Lampkin 0-2 0-2 0, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Neal 2-4 0-0 4, McDowell 4-8 0-0 8, Gomis 0-0 0-0 0, Cleary 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-71 9-16 85.
|UTSA
|14
|16
|20
|28
|-- 78
|North Texas
|15
|20
|25
|25
|-- 85
Three-point goals – UTSA 6-14 (Valcheva 0-3, Woods 2-4, Baek 1-1, Donald 3-5, Larson 0-1) UNT 10-24 (Noble 6-12, Jackson 1-3, Boyd 2-3, Brooks 0-2, Neal 0-1, McDowell 0-1, Cleary 1-2) Rebounds – UTSA 35 (Woods 11), UNT 39 (Townley 10) Assists – UTSA 13 (two tied, 4), UNT 16 (Boyd 5) Total fouls – UTSA 14, UNT 12 A – 812.