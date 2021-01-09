Jalie Mitchell’s name is all over the place in the North Texas women’s basketball team’s record book.
The Mean Green’s head coach is the program’s all-time leading scorer and a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. A 76-52 win over UTSA on Saturday at the Super Pit gave Mitchell another entry on her resume. She’s now the first coach to lead the Mean Green to a 4-0 start in a conference season.
UNT was forced to make a few key plays down the stretch to pull out an 85-78 win over the Roadrunners on Friday in the opener of the Conference USA series. The Mean Green followed up with a dominating performance that put this season’s team in the record books.
“It’s great,” Mitchell said. “I was joking with someone about it. I played here and we never started 4-0. I am really proud of our team. It takes a lot to beat a team in back-to-back days.”
UNT (7-2) has accomplished that feat twice now after sweeping UAB to in its first C-USA series. The Mean Green last started 3-0 in C-USA in 2018-19 and pushed past that mark behind a solid all-around performance against UTSA (2-7, 0-4).
Madison Townley scored 16 points to lead three players who finished in double figures for UNT. Quincy Noble added 15 points and Jazion Jackson 13.
UNT hasn’t had any trouble scoring all season and is now averaging 77.2 points per game. Mitchell has challenged her team to complement its performance on the offensive end by living up to its reputation as one of the top defensive teams in C-USA.
UNT took a step toward that goal by limiting UTSA to 32.3% shooting.
“We took a step forward defensively,” Mitchell said Saturday. “You get a feel for a team on Friday. We came out and did what we needed to do differently today. It was everybody. That is what it takes to do something like that and go 2-0 every week.
Mikayla Woods scored 16 points to pace the Roadrunners, who got off to a good start and led 18-17 after the first quarter.
It was all UNT from that point on.
“We came in with a different mindset in the second quarter and knew what we needed to do,” Jackson said. “Coach Mitchell gets on us when we don’t have energy to start a quarter.”
UNT has plenty of energy during a 10-2 run to open the second quarter. Noble hit a pair of 3s during the burst that put the Mean Green up 27-20. UNT continued to build on its advantage the rest of the half and led 39-26 at halftime.
UTSA never seriously threatened UNT in the second half, when the Mean Green cruised to a finish that marked another step forward. UNT finished 6-12 in C-USA play last season.
The Mean Green pinned their hopes to bounce back on a few key veterans, including Townley and Jackson, melding with a host of newcomers. Noble is averaging 20 points per game in her first season with the Mean Green after transferring from New Mexico and had another solid outing against UTSA on Saturday.
Rochelle Lee, another transfer who is in her first season with the Mean Green after starting her career at Chattanooga, fell just short of a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds.
“Rochelle was big for us for us,” Mitchell said. “She had 11 rebounds. We need that out of her. We are looking for that post presence. Her and Tommisha Lampkin being consistent is important for us.”
UNT has found that consistency while running out to a 4-0 record in C-USA play, a start that is rewarding for the players who helped put this season’s edition of the Mean Green in the record book.
“It’s definitely important to me,” Jackson said. “I wanted to be a part of something special when I came here. We are taking steps toward being a team that will be remembered.”