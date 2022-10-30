UNT-WKU column

North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms carries the ball after catching a pass during the Mean Green's win over Western Kentucky on Saturday. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Seth Littrell stood outside a raucous locker room Saturday night following the Mean Green’s win over Western Kentucky and used a word in reference to his team that would have seemed out of place just a few weeks ago.

“It was our most complete game,” Littrell said. “I was proud of our guys. Our players responded the right way. Their mentality has been awesome.”

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you