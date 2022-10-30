North Texas coach Seth Littrell stood outside a raucous locker room Saturday night following the Mean Green’s win over Western Kentucky and used a word in reference to his team that would have seemed out of place just a few weeks ago.
“It was our most complete game,” Littrell said. “I was proud of our guys. Our players responded the right way. Their mentality has been awesome.”
The idea that UNT could put together a complete performance would have seemed ludicrous in the days after the Mean Green were hammered by SMU or fell apart in the second half of a loss at UNLV.
The Mean Green’s chances of contending for the Conference USA title seemed slim then. Even earning a bowl berth looked like a dicey proposition.
UNT (5-4, 4-1 C-USA) has come a long way since and has those goals within reach now after a 40-13 win over the Hilltoppers in a battle between teams that came into the day tied for second place in the conference standings at 3-1. Complete was the perfect way to describe UNT’s outing.
UNT got its running game that mustered just 22 yards in a loss to UTSA going again to the tune of 196 yards. Austin Aune threw for 322 yards and the Mean Green shut out the Hilltoppers in the second half.
Littrell is fond of talking about culture and his team’s character. There are times when coaches sound like they’re rolling out a familiar cliché when they talk about their teams in those terms.
This season isn’t one of those times. UNT keeps showing that it has a collective will to win that really has made a difference.
The Mean Green lost in perhaps the most devastating way possible just last week when UTSA beat them on a touchdown pass in the closing seconds.
“There’s no doubt we’re proud of the way we responded,” Aune said. “We had a tough loss last week. We know we have a good team. We wanted to come out and play our style. We played a great game tonight on the road against a tough opponent that was in the conference title game last year.”
UNT’s win over WKU wasn’t the first time the Mean Green have showed the fortitude to come back from a tough spot.
The Mean Green were 2-3 not all that long ago after falling in both of their games against teams from the American Athletic Conference, the league UNT is joining this summer.
There weren’t a whole lot of people projecting UNT to be in the spot it is now after it fell to SMU and Memphis out of the American.
The Mean Green kept working at it and have won three of their last four games. UNT’s win over WKU was its most impressive in that stretch and not just because it was the Mean Green’s most complete performance. The win also came in a pressure spot on the road.
UNT knew that if it wanted to contend for a spot in the C-USA title game it had to pull through after traveling halfway across the country a week after a tough loss. WKU fell to UTSA in last season’s conference title game and looks like one of C-USA’s best teams again this year, even after being blown out by UNT.
“It was a big win for us,” safety Logan Wilson said. “Western Kentucky is a powerhouse team that made the conference championship game last year. We made a huge statement today that built everyone’s confidence.”
Having that confidence heading down the stretch will be a lift for UNT.
The Mean Green have three games left, all against teams that are 4-4 on the season. UNT will face a resurgent Florida International team at home this week before taking on UAB and Rice. If the Mean Green run the table, they’ll play in the C-USA title game.
UNT will be a big favorite at home this week against the Panthers. Winning at UAB won’t be easy, and Rice is improving.
“In order to reach the goals we have set for ourselves, we’re going to have to continue to battle,” Littrell said. “There will be more tough games. They understand what it looks like and how you have to prepare. Now they know what we look like when we play a complete game.”
It’s been quite a journey to get to that point for UNT.
The Mean Green encountered plenty of tough times along the way. There are certainly more to come.
UNT has shown in the later stages of the season that it’s prepared to handle them. Saturday’s win over a good WKU team was just the latest — and most encouraging — example.