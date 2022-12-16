North Texas will open Conference USA play in a matter of days away from the friendly confines of the Super Pit.
The Mean Green will continue preparing for their showdown with UTSA next week and a couple of tough road games to follow on Saturday when UNT will take on UMass in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
The game will technically be a neutral site affair in Springfield, Massachusetts, but will be played a whole lot closer to the Minutemen’s campus than Denton's. UNT (8-2) also recently picked up a win over Grand Canyon on a neutral floor and a won two out of its three games at a tournament in the Bahamas.
“This game will have more of a road feel to it,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Learning to win on the road is really important, especially since we start conference play on the road. This team will continue to get better at staying together in a tough environment.”
UNT has handled plenty of tough environments already. The Mean Green have pulled out close wins over UTA and Grand Canyon.
UNT’s players attribute their success largely to their ability to implement what McCasland and associate head coach Ross Hodge call at the end of games.
“We are executing what coach Mac and coach Hodge are drawing up for us and are emphasizing,” guard Kai Huntsberry said. “We focus on getting better throughout the game. Later on, even if we are not scoring, we are able to hold teams in check defensively.”
UNT will face another team that prides itself on being tough defensively in UMass. The Minutemen are in their first season under Frank Martin, who was named the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading South Carolina to the Final Four.
UMass has quickly adapted to Martin and gotten off to an 8-2 start with a win over Colorado.
“They are a tough team,” McCasland said. “Anytime you take over a program, you can see the team’s identity grow as the season moves on. You can see that he has a winning mentality with their approach to the game. They are making a lot of unselfish plays both offensively and defensively.”
UMass has nine players averaging at least four points per game, a group headed by Noah Fernandez. The senior guard is averaging 11.4 points.
Senior guard Tylor Perry is averaging 17.0 points per game to pace UNT, which will look to build on its recent run of success in another road game that will help prepare the Mean Green for the next few weeks.
UNT will face Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky in the first two weeks of the C-USA season. FAU and WKU are both expected to be top contenders for the conference title.
The Mean Green have been great down the stretch in games this season and will likely need to build on that run of success to keep their solid start to the season going.
“Our rebounding has been tremendous toward the end of games,” guard Matthew Stone said. “We have also been together defensively, which has helped us close out games. We came up with big stops at the end of the UTA and Grand Canyon games.”
