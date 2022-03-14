North Texas began a historic postseason run just a few years ago at the Super Pit, where the Mean Green posted their first three wins beyond a conference tournament in program history all in the span of a little more than a week.
UNT will have a chance for a repeat beginning this week at an even higher level.
The Mean Green received a bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Sunday. UNT found out Monday it will host Tulsa in a 7 p.m. first-round game on Thursday.
UNT beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Utah State and North Alabama at the Super Pit on its way to the championship game of the Women’s Basketball Invitational at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The NIT is one step up from the WBI. UNT hasn’t played in the NIT since going in back-to-back years in 2001 and 2002.
“To make it to the NIT for the first time in 20 years is another acknowledgment of the strides that our program is making,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said Sunday night after the initial list of teams that were invited was released. “I’m looking forward to continuing the climb and making some noise in this thing.”
UNT (17-12) will have to take down one of its future conference opponents to reach that goal. Tulsa is a member of the American Athletic Conference.
UNT is set to leave Conference USA for the American in the next few months.
The Golden Hurricane (16-10) finished eighth in the league this season at 5-8.
UNT hasn’t played Tulsa since the 2017-18 season, when the Mean Green beat the Golden Hurricane 66-43. That is UNT’s only win in a series Tulsa leads 7-1.
UNT heads into the WNIT off a milestone campaign that saw the Mean Green finish second in C-USA’s West Division and earn a double bye in the conference tournament for the first time.
UNT went on to beat Old Dominion in the quarterfinals of the C-USA tournament before falling to Charlotte. The Mean Green had a shot to tie its game against the 49ers in the closing seconds before falling 66-63.
Charlotte went on to beat Louisiana Tech for the title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
UNT senior guard Aly Gamez was named to the C-USA All-Tournament team. Junior guard Quincy Noble was a second-team All-C-USA selection, while senior forward Madison Townley was an honorable mention all-league pick.
Noble and Gamez averaged 14.3 and 11.3 points per game, respectively, and will look to help the Mean Green extend their season against a balanced Tulsa team.
All five of the Golden Hurricane's starters average double figures, including Wyvette Mayberry. The sophomore guard is averaging 13.9 points per game.
UNT will look to keep its season alive and begin another postseason run against Mayberry and the Golden Hurricane on Thursday.
“I’m super proud our staff and team and am excited about what we have accomplished this year,” Mitchell said. “We look forward to competing. I’m glad to say we are not done.”