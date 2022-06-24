North Texas is set to honor Abner Haynes and Leon King, who became the first Black athletes to play major college football in Texas in 1956 when they joined the Mean Green.
The school will construct Unity Plaza near the UNT Athletic Center and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. The venue will open this fall and feature both men’s names prominently as well as include plaques honoring their accomplishments.
UNT announced the move on Friday.
“We are excited to honor the contributions of two icons of our university and the state of Texas in Abner and Leon,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “This Unity Plaza will be a focal point of our athletics facilities and somewhere that will live on for generations celebrating the achievements of two of our finest alumni.”
Haynes and King played at Dallas Lincoln before coming to UNT. They were members of UNT’s freshman team in 1956 before joining the varsity team the following year.
Haynes and King played for longtime UNT coach Ken Bahnsen during their freshman season and were quickly accepted by their teammates and the community.
“The encouragement came in so many ways at Fouts Field and in the community,” Haynes recalled in 2010. “I would get dollar bills in the mail from people. We would answer every letter. It was amazing the way people welcomed us.”
It was on the road where Haynes and King endured several hardships. Fans chanted racial slurs during their first road game at Navarro College in Corsicana.
The team ate bologna sandwiches after being told Haynes and King would have to eat in the kitchen at a local restaurant during the trip.
Haynes went on to become one of the best players in program history. He was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference running back and led UNT to the 1959 Sun Bowl.
Haynes played for the Kansas City Chiefs and is also a member of their Hall of Honor. His No. 28 jersey was retired by the franchise.
King went on to become a teacher, coach and administrator in Dallas ISD after his time at UNT. He credited his success professionally largely to his time at the school.
“My time at North Texas really prepared me for what I did later on in life,” King said in 2010. “My background at UNT was one of the reasons I was selected to be one of the first Black administrators in the DISD.”
The way UNT’s football program integrated under coach Odus Mitchell is a source of pride for the school. The Southwest Conference didn’t integrate until Jerry LeVias arrived at SMU in 1965.
Haynes, Mitchell and Bahnsen all enjoyed memorable careers at UNT and are members of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. UNT also named the former home of its men’s basketball team the Ken Bahnsen Gym.
UNT has long looked for a way to highlight Haynes’ and King’s role in integrating college football.
The university reached a solution on Friday with the announcement of its Unity Plaza.
“I am proud to see these trailblazers honored for their contributions to UNT and Texas,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “They broke barriers and served as inspiration for many that came after them, and I am excited our athletics department is recognizing their exceptional bravery and perseverance with our Unity Plaza.”