North Texas’ season opener didn’t go quite the way the Mean Green hoped or expected with the notable exception was the bottom-line result.
UNT knew it’d be without point guard Rubin Jones, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery and was also down Tylor Perry. UNT’s star guard was out after being banged up in practice.
The Mean Green struggled without both and needed a late run to pull out a 53-47 win over Southern Nazarene, a Division II team that presented a whole lost bigger challenge than expected.
“We knew they would be good when we scheduled them,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the game. “We needed a game like this.”
The challenge that awaits the Mean Green on Sunday night is the reason why. UNT will take on St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. at University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California.
The Gaels have emerged as a power in college basketball. They beat Indiana in the NCAA tournament last season and are always tough at home.
St. Mary’s beat Vermont going away 79-53 on Thursday to move to 2-0 and extend its homecourt winning streak to a program record 20 games. That run includes a win over national power Gonzaga last season when the Zags were ranked No. 1 nationally.
UNT has pulled off some impressive wins over the last couple of years, including knocking off Wichita State on the road last season. Winning at St. Mary’s would rank right up there with any of them.
The Mean Green hope to have Perry back for their game against St. Mary’s. UNT would certainly have more firepower with him in the lineup.
The Mean Green leaned on Abou Ousmane and transfer guard Kai Huntsberry with Perry on the sideline during its win over SNU. Ousmane scored 23 points and Huntsberry came through with 20 in his UNT debut.
UNT will need all the firepower it can get when it faces St. Mary’s. The Gaels are averaging 78.5 points per game.
Freshman guard Aidan Mahaney leads St. Mary’s with an average of 14.0 points per game and is one of four players averaging double figures.
