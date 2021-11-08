The North Texas volleyball team was on course to roll into the Conference USA tournament next week with momentum on its side.
UNT entered its final series in conference play at UTEP over the weekend needing just one win to secure the No. 2 seed from the West Division heading into the tournament.
That didn't seem like a whole lot to ask considering the Mean Green had won six of their last seven matches. That run came to an end when UTEP swept UNT 3-0 in both matches.
Those losses dropped UNT to the No. 3 seed from the West. The Mean Green will now face Middle Tennessee, the No. 2 seed from the East, in a 1 p.m. match on Nov. 19 when the tournament kicks off on the campus of Old Dominion.
UNT (15-11, 7-5 C-USA) has not faced MTSU this season.
The single-elimination tournament will continue with the semifinals on Nov. 20. The championship match will be played at 10 a.m. on Nov. 21.
MTSU (8-10) finished 6-6 in C-USA play. If UNT were to knock off the Blue Raiders, it would likely face Rice in the semifinals.
The Owls are the No. 1 seed from the West and swept UNT in a pair of matches earlier this season.
UNT outside hitter Rhett Robinson has 450 kills on the season and leads C-USA with an average of 5.35 kills per set.
Tennis
UNT finishes off fall season on high note
UNT finished off its fall season by posting a 20-7 record during the Mean Green Invite, a three-day event that wrapped up on Sunday.
Senior Maria Ponomareva posted a 6-0 record over the course of the event.
UNT will now be off until early next year. The Mean Green's spring season will begin with a match against Abilene Christian on Jan. 15 in Fort Worth.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.