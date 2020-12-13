North Texas endured a challenging season like a lot of teams in college football this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT had games canceled, others postponed and a host of players miss time due to infections and contact tracing.
Tackling those issues became worth it on Sunday night when UNT landed a berth in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mean Green will face Appalachian State at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina.
“Through all the uncertainty that we’ve had all season, I’m happy that we are able to continue our season for one more game,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said in a statement shortly after the game was announced. “We are extremely excited for the opportunity to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.”
Several teams across the country have spent the last few days wondering where they were headed in the postseason. There were times the last few weeks UNT was wondering if it would have a chance to play in a bowl at all.
UNT was under .500 for most of the year and finished its regular season slate at 4-5 after knocking off UTEP on Friday.
In most seasons, that wouldn’t have been enough to land UNT in a bowl game. The NCAA typically requires teams to finish above .500 to play in the postseason.
Those rules were rescinded due to the pandemic, opening up a chance for UNT to return to the bowl lineup after a one-year absence. UNT is headed to a bowl for the fourth time in five seasons under Littrell.
The game will be shown on ESPN.
“This has been a challenging year for sure, but we’ve tried to stay focused on the things that we can control, and the resiliency of this team has been outstanding,” Littrell said. “To have a chance at a bowl game to finish the season is validation for this team, and I’m extremely proud of them. We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Appalachian State team.”
Appalachian State is 8-3 on the season and finished second in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division with a 6-2 record in league play. The Mountaineers were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 earlier this season and received a vote this week.
Two of The Mountaineers’ losses were against Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time of the game. Appalachian State also lost to Marshall, which later jumped into the rankings.
UNT has leaned on an explosive offense throughout Littrell’s tenure and enters the bowl season ranked seventh nationally with an average of 515 yards per game.
Senior receiver Jaelon Darden has been UNT’s best player throughout the year and finished the regular season with 74 catches for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Darden set UNT records for career catches (230), career receiving yards (2,782) and career touchdowns catches (38) in his senior campaign.
He caught eight passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns in UNT’s win over UTEP and said afterward that he had not made up his mind on if he would return to UNT for another season or declare for the NFL draft.
“I’m still going to think about it,” Darden said. “It will come down to what is best for me.”
Darden announced Sunday that he was declaring for the NFL draft and would forego his remaining eligibility. A UNT spokesman said Sunday that Darden is not expected to play against Appalachian State.
UNT will face a stiff challenge regardless of whether Darden plays or not.
The Mountaineers are allowing just 19.3 points per game and are averaging 243.5 rushing yards per game, a total that ranks ninth nationally. Junior running back Daetrich Harrington is averaging 99.2 rushing yards per game.
UNT’s showdown with Appalachian State will mark the second time in Littrell’s five seasons the Mean Green have earned a bowl berth despite finishing under .500 in the regular season. UNT went 5-7 in Littrell’s debut campaign in 2016, when the Mean Green fell to Army in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
UNT has lost all three of its bowl games under Littrell and is 3-8 all-time in bowl games.
The Mean Green’s players weren’t sure what their chances were of playing in the postseason following their win over UTEP.
“We are waiting on word from the coaches,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “We will enjoy this one and be ready when we are called on.”
That call came Sunday night, giving UNT another shot at its first bowl win under Littrell.