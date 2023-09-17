A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 17, 2023 @ 3:53 pm
North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi breaks free during the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night in Ruston, Louisiana.
North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns has been among the Mean Green's most productive players this season.
North Texas picked up the first win of Eric Morris' tenure as the Mean Green's coach on Saturday, knocking off Louisiana Tech 40-37 in a thriller.
Chandler Rogers led UNT on a late drive to set up Noah Rauschenberg for the game-winning 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
UNT improved to 1-2 win the win heading into its bye week.
Here's a link to last night's game story.
And as always, here's this week's Sunday update.
Last week's scores
Army 37, UTSA 29
Temple 41, Norfolk State 9
Oklahoma 66, Tulsa 17
Appalachian State 43, East Carolina 28
Alabama 17, South Florida 3
Tulane 21, Southern Miss 3
Georgia State 41, Charlotte 25
SMU 69, Prairie View A&M 0
Rice 59, Texas Southern 7
Louisiana 41, UAB 21
North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37
Clemson 48, Florida Atlantic 14
This week's games
Saturday
Tulsa at Northern Illinois, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network
SMU at TCU, 11 a.m. FS1
Florida Atlantic at Illinois, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Miami at Temple, 2;30 p.m., ESPN2
Rice at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
UTSA at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Nicholls at Tulane, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Charlotte at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
Memphis at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
UAB at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rushing
Passing
Receiving
Tackles
