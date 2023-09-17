UNT Sunday update art
North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi breaks free during the Mean Green's win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night in Ruston, Louisiana.

 UNT sports information

North Texas picked up the first win of Eric Morris' tenure as the Mean Green's coach on Saturday, knocking off Louisiana Tech 40-37 in a thriller.

American Athletic Conference standings

Team Conference Overall
Memphis 1-0 3-0
Rice 0-0 2-1
SMU 0-0 2-1
Temple 0-0 2-1
Tulane 0-0 2-1
Charlotte 0-0 1-2
Florida Atlantic 0-0 1-2
North Texas 0-0 1-2
South Florida 0-0 1-2
Tulsa 0-0 1-2
UAB 0-0 1-2
UTSA 0-0 1-2
East Carolina 0-0 0-3
Navy 0-1 1-2
UNT stat toppper 9-18
North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns has been among the Mean Green's most productive players this season.
