North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns catches a pass during the Mean Green’s loss to Cal on Saturday at DATCU Stadium.

 Marco Barrera/For the DRC

North Texas fell to Cal on Saturday 58-21 at DATCU Stadium in its season opener.

American Athletic Conference standings

Team Conference Overall
Charlotte 0-0 1-0
Florida Atlantic 0-0 1-0
Memphis 0-0 1-0
SMU 0-0 1-0
Temple 0-0 1-0
Tulane 0-0 1-0
Tulsa 0-0 1-0
UAB 0-0 1-0
East Carolina 0-0 0-1
Navy 0-0 0-1
North Texas 0-0 0-1
Rice 0-0 0-1
South Florida 0-0 0-1
UTSA 0-0 0-1
North Texas tight end Xzavior Kautai is among three Mean Green players with a receiving touchdown after the Mean Green's loss to Cal on Saturday at DATCU Stadium.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

