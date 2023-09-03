This is our first edition of our North Texas Sunday update. Each week, we'll post a hub with the American Athletic Conference standings, the conference's upcoming schedule, UNT's current stat leaders and highlights from Saturday's game.
American Athletic Conference standings
Team
Conference
Overall
Charlotte
0-0
1-0
Florida Atlantic
0-0
1-0
Memphis
0-0
1-0
SMU
0-0
1-0
Temple
0-0
1-0
Tulane
0-0
1-0
Tulsa
0-0
1-0
UAB
0-0
1-0
East Carolina
0-0
0-1
Navy
0-0
0-1
North Texas
0-0
0-1
Rice
0-0
0-1
South Florida
0-0
0-1
UTSA
0-0
0-1
Last week's scores
Notre Dame 42, Navy 3
UAB 35, North Carolina A&T 6
Tulsa 42, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 14
Temple 24, Akron 21
Texas 37, Rice 10
Western Kentucky 41, South Florida 24
Cal 58, North Texas 21
Florida Atlantic 42, Monmouth 20
Charlotte 24, South Carolina State 3
Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14
Houston 17, UTSA 14
Tulane 37, South Alabama 17
This week's games
Ole Miss at Tulane, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Texas State at UTSA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN+
Wagner at Navy, 2:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Marshall at East Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Tulsa at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Ohio at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., ESPN+
UAB at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m., ESPN+
SMU at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN+
North Texas at Florida International, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 6 p.m. NFL Network
Florida A&M at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Memphis at Arkansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten
Rushing
Player
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Isaiah Johnson
6
34
0
Oscar Adaway III
7
16
0
Ayo Adeyi
2
8
0
Ikaika Ragsdale
3
3
0
Passing
Player
C-A-I
Yards
TDs
Stone Earle
12-19-2
174
3
Chandler Rogers
3-7-1
10
0
Receiving
Player
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Ja'Mori Maclin
4
122
2
Roderic Burns
4
27
0
Xzavior Kautai
1
12
1
Kaylon Horton
1
11
0
Tackles
Player
Solo
Asst.
Total
Jaylen Smith
6
3
9
Jordan Brown
6
1
7
Patrick Smith
4
3
7
Ethan Wesloski
4
3
7
Harold West
5
2
7
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.