North Texas coach Rodney DeLong had a message for his players this week shortly after the program reached a milestone.
UNT had never been nationally ranked before checking in at No. 24 in D1Softball’s Preseason Top 25.
The Mean Green landed in the poll after earning an NCAA regional bid for the first time last season, when they advanced to the final of the Stillwater Regional before falling to Oklahoma State.
“We have been handling it well,” pitcher Ashley Peters said. “Coach DeLong told us that we have a lot to be proud of but to not let it get to us.”
The Mean Green haven’t seen any signs that a little preseason publicity has knocked them off course over the last few days as they prepare for their season opener. UNT will face Illinois-Chicago on Feb. 10 in the Buzz Classic on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta.
UNT enters DeLong’s fifth year off the best season in program history. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament for the first time on their way to the postseason and finished 37-16.
That run landed UNT in the national spotlight and has elevated expectations for the 2023 season. The Mean Green have last season’s team returning nearly intact.
First baseman Kailey Gamble was named one of the top 100 players in the country by both D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball. Peters won 20 games last season and will head a rotation that will also include Skylar Savage, who won 15.
“It’s definitely exciting,” DeLong said of his team being ranked. “Being relevant is important to the growth of the program. It’s a reward for how far we have come and where we are right now. It motivates us. We are always looking for more.”
DeLong named moving up in the poll and into the top 16 teams in the country as the logical next step. Getting to that point would put UNT in position to avoid being placed in a regional with one of the top teams in the country.
“We deserve to be ranked,” Gamble said. “We put in a lot of work last year and beat the odds. We will be ranked higher as the season goes along. Last year’s team was so talented. This year’s team is even more talented, and we’re hungry.”
UNT had what DeLong characterized as a productive fall season and has seen a few players emerge as potential contributors.
Utility players Tatum Sparks, Rylee Nicholson and Jodie Epperson all arrived in the offseason and have carved out roles. DeLong said freshman pitcher Mackenzie Childers has a chance to be an impact player and give UNT more pitching depth behind Peters and Savage.
“We are super excited about the girls we brought in,” Peters said. “Tatum is going to bring a really big bat to the lineup, and we have a few freshmen who will make an impact.”
UNT has a core of veterans who played early in their careers and will provide leadership for those young players.
“Besides our freshmen, everyone is used to the game now,” Gamble said. “We are all juniors and have improved. We have played together for a while and know how each other play.”
That experience is a big reason UNT will open the season nationally ranked.
“We had a pretty young team that made a run last year in the regional,” DeLong said. “That is huge for our growth and development. They know what it looks like and how close we were.”
UNT is hoping to take another step as a program this season.
“We have been champing at the bit to get back out here,” DeLong said. “It’s hard to wait a month after fall to start practicing again. The energy has been good. They are excited and working hard.”
