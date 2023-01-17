North Texas has accomplished quite a bit over the course of Rodney DeLong’s four seasons guiding the program.
UNT has won multiple Conference USA championships and set a program record for wins in a season at 38. The Mean Green’s list of milestones under DeLong got a little longer Tuesday, when D1Softball released its preseason poll.
UNT checked in at No. 24, marking the first time in program history the Mean Green have cracked the Top 25.
UNT finished 37-16 last season, when it made the NCAA Regionals for the first time. The Mean Green earned C-USA’s automatic NCAA regional berth by winning the conference tournament at home.
UNT is set to open its season with a game against Illinois-Chicago on Feb. 10 at the Buzz Classic on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta
The Mean Green return several of their key players from last season, including Kailey Gamble. The junior first baseman was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 and Extra Inning Softball Extra Elite 100 lists of the top players in the country.
Gamble is a two-time All-C-USA selection.
UNT also has its top two pitchers returning in Ashley Peters and Skylar Savage.
The return of that group has raised expectations for UNT, which won two games in the Stillwater Regional in the NCAA tournament last spring. The Mean Green advanced to the regional final before falling to Oklahoma State.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.