Gamble for poll story

North Texas first baseman Kailey Gamble is one of several key players returning for the Mean Green, who will open the season ranked nationally for the first time.

 UNT sports information

North Texas has accomplished quite a bit over the course of Rodney DeLong’s four seasons guiding the program.

UNT has won multiple Conference USA championships and set a program record for wins in a season at 38. The Mean Green’s list of milestones under DeLong got a little longer Tuesday, when D1Softball released its preseason poll.

DeLong mug for poll story

Rodney DeLong

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

