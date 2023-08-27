The North Texas soccer team defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 3-1 on Sunday night at home to move to 4-0 on the year.
It’s the second straight season the Mean Green have opened the year by winning their first four matches.
“Give credit to Texas A&M-Commerce,” sophomore Kat Burnell said. “They played us tough tonight. They didn’t back down. We had to grit this one out.”
“We’re slowly coming together but I think there was a lot to learn from tonight moving forward,” she added.
UNT (4-0) got the scoring started in the 19th minute when senior Jenna Sheely scored on a header off a cross in by Rachel Roebuck. It’s the second consecutive match Sheely has scored in and the third consecutive match Roebuck has assisted on a goal. Roebuck now has a team-leading three assists on the young season. She had one all of last year.
UNT went up two goals roughly 10 minutes later when senior Avery Barron was left alone atop the 18-yard box and had a clean look at goal. She fired a shot to the top corner and beat the Lions’ keeper. It was her first goal of the season. Burnell delivered the assist on the goal.
However, on the restart following the goal, TAMUC (1-2-1) caught the Mean Green off guard as they quickly kicked off and passed it right up the middle of the UNT defense. The Lions made one pass to Hannah Bell, who had an easy look at net and scored six seconds after UNT’s goal.
It was the first goal UNT had conceded all season. They had gone 298 consecutive minutes to start the year before giving up a goal.
TAMUC continued to pressure UNT throughout the second half, but an 82nd minute goal by Burnell, her second of the season, sealed the win for her side.
Next up for the Mean Green is road match at Texas Tech on Thursday, scheduled for 7 p.m. in Lubbock.
