The North Texas soccer team is off to its best start to a season since 2015 following a 4-0 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium

UNT improved to 6-1-0 on the year with the shutout win over the Vaqueros. The 2015 Mean Green team started that year 8-1 and won a single-season program record 19 matches en route to a Conference USA regular season and tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags