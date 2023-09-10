The North Texas soccer team is off to its best start to a season since 2015 following a 4-0 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium
UNT improved to 6-1-0 on the year with the shutout win over the Vaqueros. The 2015 Mean Green team started that year 8-1 and won a single-season program record 19 matches en route to a Conference USA regular season and tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance.
“We came out today with a lot of energy and put away our early shot attempts,” sophomore Summer Brown said. “It’s a great start to the year, but we still have a lot to do and we haven’t accomplished anything yet.”
UNT’s defense was stout Sunday, limiting UTRGV (2-4-1) to just one shot attempt, which came in the first half. It’s the Mean Green’s fifth clean sheet in just its seventh match of the year.
North Texas on Sunday got the goal scoring started in the eighth minute when junior Bailey Wesco headed in her third goal of the season, for her single-season career high. The goal came off a corner kick from Madi Starrett, who now has 14 assists in her career. No one on the Mean Green’s active roster has more.
Just a minute after Wesco’s goal, sophomore Kat Burnell scored her ninth career goal as she received the pass from Brown at the top of the box and beat the keeper to her left.
In the 20th minute, UNT’s Jenna Sheely scored her fifth goal of the season, off a double assist from Wesco and Burnell.
Five minutes later, Brown scored her sixth goal of the season off another assist from Burnell, who finished Sunday with a game-high four points. Brown entered this week tied for the American Athletic Conference lead in goals.
The Mean Green begin conference play as they travel to No. 16 Memphis (5-1) on Thursday.
