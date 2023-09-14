Mean Green

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The North Texas soccer team fell 2-0 Thursday night at No. 14 Memphis in its American Athletic Conference league opener.

UNT (6-2) hung with the nationally ranked Tigers (6-1) for over 70 minutes before the go-ahead goal was scored. The Mean Green fired off 12 shots Thursday night at the Billy J. Murphy Complex — only No. 7 Alabama has put more shots on Memphis in a single match this season, but that came in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. All of last season, only one team attempted more than 12 shots on the Tigers. It was Saint Louis with just 13.

