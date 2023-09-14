MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The North Texas soccer team fell 2-0 Thursday night at No. 14 Memphis in its American Athletic Conference league opener.
UNT (6-2) hung with the nationally ranked Tigers (6-1) for over 70 minutes before the go-ahead goal was scored. The Mean Green fired off 12 shots Thursday night at the Billy J. Murphy Complex — only No. 7 Alabama has put more shots on Memphis in a single match this season, but that came in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. All of last season, only one team attempted more than 12 shots on the Tigers. It was Saint Louis with just 13.
“Memphis is a very talented team,” UNT sophomore Summer Brown said. “They are deserving of the national attention for sure. I thought we played well and tough, but you have to put away your chances when you get them against a team like Memphis. We’ll be fine and bounce back. We have too talented of a team not to.”
The reigning AAC champs finally got one past the Mean Green’s Maddie Ogden in the 72nd minute when a clearance deflection landed in the Tigers’ attacking third and UM’s Saorla Miller outran UNT’s backline to the ball where she was able to finish.
Memphis then took its two-goal lead a few minutes later when UNT failed to clear a deflection off the cross bar.
Despite giving up the two goals, Ogden was strong in her UNT league match debut. She made six saves, including a couple of diving ones, as Memphis took 20 shots, 12 of which came in the first 45 minutes.
The Mean Green had their scoring opportunities, especially early in the second half.
Brown, who entered Thursday as the league’s leading goal scorer, had a shot atop the 18-yard box blocked and Megan Brouse was there but had her second chance shot saved by the Memphis keeper that would have put UNT on the board first.
Next up for UNT is a week off. The Mean Green don’t play again until Sept. 21, when they host Rice for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
