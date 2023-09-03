TULSA, Okla. — The North Texas soccer team scored a single-match season-high five goals on Sunday in a 5-0 win at Oral Roberts.
After taking a 1-0 lead into the half, the Mean Green (5-1-0) exploded for three goals in the first six minutes of the second half to put Oral Roberts (1-2-3) away and collect their fourth shutout win of the year and third road win so far.
“We went back to playing UNT soccer and beat a team that plays very well at home and has been getting some great results this year,” coach John Hedlund said. “I’m proud of our team today. We all know that was not us last Thursday in Lubbock. Champions find a way to turn it around quickly and play great soccer. We’re now back on track sitting at 5-1.”
Fifth-year senior Jenna Sheely got the scoring started for UNT as she scored her fourth goal of the year in the match’s 11th minute. The goal came off an assist from Peyton Renfro, who recorded a career-high three assists on Sunday. Sheely struck the goal from 30 yards out. Her four goals so far this season are a single-season career high.
After striking early, UNT didn’t score again until the opening seconds of the second half.
Renfro played the ball down the line and sophomore Summer Brown blew past the Oral Roberts outside back and beat the keeper one-vs.-one for her team-leading and career-high fifth goal of the season.
Then immediately following the restart, Sheely regained possession for UNT and chipped the Golden Eagles’ center backs where sophomore Kat Burnell was making a run. With just the ORU keeper in her way, Burnell buried her third goal of the season to put UNT up three goals.
Burnell has now scored four career goals versus Oral Roberts.
Just a few minutes after Burnell’s goal, junior Bailey Wesco joined in on the scoring as she chipped the ORU keeper in the 51st minute off another Renfro assist to give UNT a dominate 4-0 lead on the road.
The goal was Wesco’s second of the year.
In the match’s final minutes, redshirt sophomore defender Meghan Schwertner scored her first career goal to give the Mean Green their eventual winning score of 5-0. Schwertner scored off a Madi Starrett corner kick. It was Starrett’s first assist of the year but the 13th of her career.
UNT senior goalkeeper Maddie Ogden also had a career day. The newcomer not only recorded her fourth clean sheet of the young season, which tied a single-season career high, but she also had a single-match career-high eight saves in Sunday’s win.
Next up for UNT is a home match versus Incarnate Word on Friday and then another home match on Sept. 10 against UTRGV, which will close out the nonconference portion of the Mean Green’s schedule.
