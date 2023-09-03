Mean Green

TULSA, Okla. — The North Texas soccer team scored a single-match season-high five goals on Sunday in a 5-0 win at Oral Roberts.

After taking a 1-0 lead into the half, the Mean Green (5-1-0) exploded for three goals in the first six minutes of the second half to put Oral Roberts (1-2-3) away and collect their fourth shutout win of the year and third road win so far.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags