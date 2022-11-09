North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter is brought down by two SMU players during the Mustangs' win over the Mean Green earlier this season. UNT and SMU will play annually from 2023-26 as rivals in the American Athletic Conference.
North Texas has a long history of playing SMU, its neighbor to the south, in football over the years.
The history is about to get a little longer after the American Athletic Conference announced its scheduling model for the 2023-26 football seasons Wednesday.
The league paired 12 of its 14 members for annual matchups that are of historical or regional significance. UNT was paired with SMU.
The schools first played in 1922 and have faced off annually since 2014.
Each team in the American will play eight conference games per season.
UNT is leaving Conference USA to join the American this summer.
“This scheduling model fulfills all of the objectives that we identified as we look forward to competition among our 14 outstanding teams,” American commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement. “Most important, it is a fair model that has the unanimous support of our athletic directors.
“It allows for all four-year student-athletes to play at all of our venues at least once during their careers.”
Aresco pointed to establishing regional rivalry games as a key benefit of the model that was approved by the league’s athletic directors this week.
“It reestablishes some longstanding geographic rivalries and provides a foundation for new rivalries to develop,” Aresco said. “It also provides all of our teams with annual access to the state of Texas and other important recruiting areas.”
The American will not have divisions. The top two teams in the league standings each season will play in the conference title game.
The league announced its conference schedule for each of the next four seasons in conjunction with releasing its scheduling format.
UNT will host UTSA, Memphis, UAB and Temple in 2023, when the Mean Green will face Tulsa, SMU, Tulane and Navy on the road.
UNT had already announced that it will host Cal and Abilene Christian in 2023, when the Mean Green will travel to Louisiana Tech. UNT still has an open date in 2023 it expects to fill soon.
The Mean Green will host SMU, Rice, South Florida and Charlotte in 2024 and play road games at UTSA, UAB, Florida Atlantic and East Carolina.
The 2025 season will feature home games against Tulsa, UTSA, Tulane and Florida Atlantic and road games at SMU, Memphis, South Florida and Temple.
The final year the American has its conference games scheduled is 2026, when UNT will host SMU, South Florida, East Carolina and Navy and travel to Tulsa, Rice, Tulane and Charlotte.
Having SMU on its schedule throughout the next four seasons is a boost for UNT. The Mean Green’s game against the Mustangs is one that generates interest and draws people to Apogee Stadium.
UNT’s game against SMU this year drew 25,306 fans, its highest attended home game of the year thus far. UNT is averaging 19,692 per home game this season.
The Mean Green trail their all-time series against SMU 6-35-1 after falling to the Mustangs 48-10 in September. UNT has lost six of the last seven in the series and last beat SMU in 2018.
The Mean Green are guaranteed of four more chances to turn the tide after the American announced its conference schedule for the next four years.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.