North Texas linebacker Kyleb Howell (34) sizes up SMU quarterback Shane Buechele during the Mustangs' win over the Mean Green last season in Denton. The schools have agreed to a four-game extension of their series beginning in 2030.
North Texas and SMU have agreed to extend their football series.
The teams have added annual games from 2030 through 2033, according to a contract obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle late Friday afternoon.
UNT will host SMU on Sept. 7, 2030, and Sept. 11, 2032. The Mean Green will travel to Ford Stadium in Dallas to take on the Mustangs on Aug. 30, 2031, and Sept. 10, 2033.
The schools last extended the series in the summer of 2018, when they added annual games from 2022 through 2025.
The gap between those two contracts will put the series on hold for four seasons from 2026 through 2029. The schools agreed to the break after they scheduled other games that made it impossible for the teams to play in those seasons, a UNT official told the Record-Chronicle.
UNT's series with SMU dates back to 1922 and is one of the longest in the Mean Green's history. The teams have played on an annual basis since 2014 and will meet again on Sept. 11 at Ford Stadium.
The Mustangs have won five of the last six games between the teams and lead the all-time series 33-6-1.
The series is one UNT officials have long said is beneficial for both programs due to the interest it generates in the Dallas area.
The Mean Green's game against SMU in 2018 at Apogee Stadium drew 29,519 fans. The crowd ranks as the third largest for a UNT home game in program history. The 24,718 fans who packed the stands at Apogee for UNT's game against the Mustangs in 2016 ranks as the ninth-largest crowd at the venue that opened in 2011.
UNT and SMU are separated by just 40 miles but are dramatically different as institutions. UNT is a public school with more than 40,000 students, while SMU is a private institution with a student population of slightly more than 12,000.
UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett served as the head coach at SMU from 2002-07. He said he enjoyed his time and the people at both schools but can see the cultural differences that have added the intensity of the rivalry.
"It's kind of different with the shot-and-a-beer people at North Texas and the wine people at SMU," Bennett said this week as the latest showdown between the programs neared. "It’s different cultures."
Those differences have added to the rivalry, one the schools agreed to extend late this summer.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker and SMU athletic director Rick Hart finalized the series extension on Aug. 6, pushing the series into another decade.
